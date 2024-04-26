Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 7 cents at $6.0550 a bushel; May corn gained 1 cent at $4.4025 a bushel; May oats was up 8.25 cents at $3.68 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 4.25 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.47 cents at $1.8422 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 2.20 cents at $2.4710 a pound; May lean hogs dropned 1.40 cents at $.9450 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.