Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 13.50 cents at $5.5025 a bushel; May corn rose 6.75 cents at $4.3350 a bushel, May oats was up 4 cents at $3.5875 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 16.25 cents at $11.5050 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained .30 cent at $1.8147 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost .28 cent at $2.4132 a pound; while May lean hogs was up 1.50 cents at $.9622 a pound.

