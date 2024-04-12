Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 7 cents at $5.6150 a bushel; May corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.3675 a bushel; May oats gained 10.25 cents at $3.54 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 16.25 cents at $11.7675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.7995 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.60 cents at $2.3912 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .18 cent at $.9127 a pound.

