Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 4.75 cents at $5.8125 a bushel; May corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel; Jul. oats was up 8.25 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 16.60 cents at $11.4475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork hogher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.8560 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 3.50 cents at $2.4490 a pound; May lean hogs gained .30 cent at $.94 a pound.

