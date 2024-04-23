Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $473 million. The Phoenix-based company…

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $6.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX

