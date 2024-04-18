Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Forestar Group: Fiscal Q2…

Forestar Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 18, 2024, 6:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported profit of $45 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $333.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up