First Community Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

