Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.31 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $25.16 billion in the period.

