Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 5:02 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $575 million in the period.

