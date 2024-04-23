Danaher: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.09 billion. The Washington-based company…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $5.8 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.64 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHR

