Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 8:55 AM

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $18.7 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.

