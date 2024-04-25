Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Codorus Valley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Codorus Valley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $34 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up