Codorus Valley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $34 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

