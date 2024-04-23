CN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $818.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of $1.28.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

