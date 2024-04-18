Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 4 cents to $82.73 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 4 cents to $82.73 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 18 cents to $87.11 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents $2.53 a gallon. May natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.60 to $2,398 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 2 cents to $28.38 per ounce, and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.44 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154.61 yen from 154.36 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0645 from $1.0670.

