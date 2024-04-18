CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 538 544 534¼ 536¾ — ¼ Jul 553¼ 559½ 550 553 +¾ Sep 570½ 576 567½ 570¼ +1¼ Dec 595¼ 600¼ 592 595 +1¾ Mar 615 619½ 612 615¼ +2¼ May 626 631 624¼ 626¾ +2 Jul 628 632 626½ 628¾ +1½ Sep 636¼ 636¼ 635¾ 635¾ +1½ Dec 645¾ +1½ Mar 654 +1 May 652¼ +1 Jul 615¼ +1 Est. sales 119,913. Wed.’s sales 114,846 Wed.’s open int 393,010, up 1,706 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 429½ 431 426¼ 426¾ —3½ Jul 440 441 435¾ 436¼ —4¾ Sep 449¼ 449½ 444½ 445 —4¾ Dec 464 464½ 459½ 460 —4¾ Mar 477¼ 477½ 472¼ 473 —4¾ May 484¾ 484¾ 480 480¾ —4¾ Jul 488¾ 488¾ 484½ 485¼ —4½ Sep 478¾ 478¾ 475¼ 475½ —4¾ Dec 484 484¾ 479¼ 480¼ —4¾ Mar 490¼ 491 489½ 489½ —4¾ May 498 498 494½ 494½ —4¼ Jul 497½ 497½ 497 497 —4½ Sep 473¼ —4½ Dec 475¾ 475¾ 471¼ 471¼ —4¾ Jul 483 —4¾ Dec 465 —4¾ Est. sales 345,123. Wed.’s sales 318,054 Wed.’s open int 1,522,495, up 1,599 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348¼ 358¾ 348¼ 354¾ +5½ Jul 343 348¾ 341½ 346 +6 Sep 347¼ +6 Dec 346¾ 348 346¾ 348 +4¼ Mar 354¾ +3½ May 360¾ +3½ Jul 365½ +3½ Sep 377¼ +3½ Dec 384 +3½ Mar 381 +3½ Jul 350¼ +3½ Sep 366 +3½ Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,345 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1149 1149¾ 1133 1134¼ —15¼ Jul 1164 1164½ 1147¾ 1149 —15¼ Aug 1164½ 1166¼ 1150 1151¼ —14½ Sep 1155¾ 1155¾ 1140¾ 1141¾ —13¼ Nov 1160 1161 1148¼ 1149¼ —12 Jan 1173 1173¼ 1161¼ 1162 —11¾ Mar 1171 1172 1161¾ 1162¾ —10½ May 1170 1176¼ 1166¾ 1168 —9¾ Jul 1181½ 1181½ 1173¼ 1174¾ —9¾ Aug 1167¾ —9 Sep 1147¼ —7¾ Nov 1144½ 1144½ 1137¾ 1140¼ —7 Jan 1148¾ —7 Mar 1147¾ —7 May 1150½ —6¾ Jul 1156½ —6¾ Aug 1150½ —6¾ Sep 1130½ —6½ Nov 1119 —6¾ Jul 1118¾ —6¾ Nov 1091 —6¾ Est. sales 250,905. Wed.’s sales 219,059 Wed.’s open int 862,379 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.08 45.27 43.79 44.12 —.88 Jul 45.62 45.83 44.36 44.66 —.90 Aug 45.81 46.00 44.59 44.88 —.86 Sep 45.92 46.04 44.75 45.01 —.83 Oct 45.91 45.96 44.76 44.99 —.81 Dec 46.04 46.18 44.94 45.17 —.80 Jan 46.28 46.31 45.18 45.35 —.77 Mar 46.27 46.39 45.37 45.53 —.68 May 46.44 46.44 45.60 45.74 —.63 Jul 46.55 46.63 45.82 45.88 —.54 Aug 46.37 46.44 45.73 45.73 —.46 Sep 46.00 46.00 45.47 45.47 —.36 Oct 44.88 45.11 44.88 45.11 —.28 Dec 45.05 45.05 44.72 45.01 —.22 Jan 45.02 —.22 Mar 45.02 —.22 May 44.97 —.22 Jul 44.98 —.22 Aug 44.71 —.22 Sep 44.73 —.22 Oct 44.60 —.22 Dec 44.84 —.22 Jul 44.73 —.22 Oct 44.72 —.22 Dec 44.46 —.22 Est. sales 163,421. Wed.’s sales 153,855 Wed.’s open int 596,432 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.70 340.10 336.20 338.00 —.70 Jul 339.60 339.80 336.40 337.40 —2.40 Aug 340.10 340.10 336.90 337.80 —2.80 Sep 340.10 340.20 337.30 338.10 —3.00 Oct 340.00 340.00 337.10 337.90 —3.00 Dec 343.80 343.80 340.10 341.20 —2.60 Jan 343.40 343.70 341.10 342.10 —2.60 Mar 343.10 343.10 340.40 341.50 —2.70 May 341.70 342.60 341.20 342.10 —2.60 Jul 344.00 344.40 343.30 344.40 —2.50 Aug 344.00 —2.50 Sep 342.90 —2.50 Oct 340.30 —2.40 Dec 342.70 342.70 342.30 342.30 —2.50 Jan 342.20 —2.40 Mar 339.60 —2.30 May 340.30 —2.20 Jul 341.50 —2.10 Aug 340.30 —2.10 Sep 337.70 —2.10 Oct 335.40 —2.10 Dec 334.80 —2.10 Jul 335.30 —2.10 Oct 335.30 —2.10 Dec 338.20 —2.10 Est. sales 163,459. Wed.’s sales 153,287 Wed.’s open int 470,447, up 2,175

