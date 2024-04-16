CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|550¾
|557
|542½
|549¾
|—2
|Jul
|566½
|572¾
|558½
|564¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|583¾
|588½
|575¼
|580¾
|—3
|Dec
|606½
|611½
|598¾
|603
|—4¼
|Mar
|625¾
|628¾
|617½
|621¼
|—4¼
|May
|636
|638¾
|628¼
|631¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|638¼
|640
|630
|633¼
|—4½
|Sep
|639
|640
|636¾
|640
|—4¼
|Dec
|655
|655
|649½
|649½
|—4¼
|Mar
|663
|663
|657¾
|657¾
|—4¼
|May
|656
|—4¼
|Jul
|619
|—4¼
|Est. sales 114,586.
|Mon.’s sales 109,716
|Mon.’s open int 389,791
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|431¼
|432¼
|428½
|431
|—
|½
|Jul
|444
|445¼
|440¼
|442¾
|—1½
|Sep
|453¾
|454¼
|449½
|451¾
|—2
|Dec
|469¼
|470
|465½
|467¼
|—2
|Mar
|482½
|483
|478½
|480¼
|—2¼
|May
|489¼
|490½
|486½
|487¾
|—2½
|Jul
|493¾
|494½
|490¾
|492¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|481½
|483¼
|481½
|482½
|—2½
|Dec
|488¾
|489¼
|486
|487¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|496½
|—1½
|May
|501
|—1½
|Jul
|503¾
|—1½
|Sep
|480
|—1½
|Dec
|478¼
|479
|478¼
|479
|—1¼
|Jul
|490¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|472¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 314,480.
|Mon.’s sales 273,271
|Mon.’s open int 1,535,210
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357½
|361¾
|345
|346
|—11¾
|Jul
|345
|348¾
|336
|336¾
|—7½
|Sep
|338
|—4¼
|Dec
|343
|343¼
|340
|341¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|349¼
|—4¾
|May
|355¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|360
|—4¾
|Sep
|371¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|378½
|—4¾
|Mar
|375½
|—4¾
|Jul
|344¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|360½
|—4¾
|Est. sales 998.
|Mon.’s sales 998
|Mon.’s open int 4,859
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1157¼
|1163
|1143¼
|1145
|—13¼
|Jul
|1171½
|1177¼
|1158
|1160
|—12
|Aug
|1169
|1176½
|1158¾
|1160¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|1160¾
|1165½
|1149½
|1151¼
|—9¾
|Nov
|1166¼
|1172
|1156½
|1158½
|—8¾
|Jan
|1178¼
|1184¼
|1169¼
|1171¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|1178
|1184
|1169
|1170¾
|—9¼
|May
|1182
|1187¾
|1173¾
|1175¾
|—8½
|Jul
|1193¼
|1193¼
|1179¾
|1182½
|—8
|Aug
|1175¼
|—7½
|Sep
|1151¾
|1153½
|1151¾
|1153½
|—7½
|Nov
|1147¾
|1148¼
|1142¾
|1145½
|—6½
|Jan
|1154¼
|—6½
|Mar
|1153
|—6½
|May
|1155½
|—6½
|Jul
|1161½
|—6½
|Aug
|1155½
|—6½
|Sep
|1135½
|—6¼
|Nov
|1124
|—6¼
|Jul
|1123¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|1096
|—6¼
|Est. sales 274,169.
|Mon.’s sales 245,046
|Mon.’s open int 859,871,
|up 909
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.40
|45.44
|44.57
|44.91
|—.56
|Jul
|45.95
|45.99
|45.12
|45.48
|—.53
|Aug
|46.11
|46.20
|45.37
|45.69
|—.53
|Sep
|46.36
|46.36
|45.56
|45.83
|—.54
|Oct
|46.30
|46.38
|45.59
|45.83
|—.59
|Dec
|46.56
|46.65
|45.83
|46.03
|—.61
|Jan
|46.69
|46.75
|46.00
|46.19
|—.58
|Mar
|46.77
|46.77
|46.13
|46.27
|—.54
|May
|46.60
|46.61
|46.31
|46.42
|—.47
|Jul
|46.80
|46.80
|46.47
|46.51
|—.41
|Aug
|46.32
|46.32
|46.28
|46.28
|—.39
|Sep
|45.99
|45.99
|45.93
|45.93
|—.37
|Oct
|45.52
|45.55
|45.52
|45.55
|—.28
|Dec
|45.60
|45.60
|45.18
|45.38
|—.26
|Jan
|45.39
|—.26
|Mar
|45.39
|—.26
|May
|45.34
|—.26
|Jul
|45.35
|—.26
|Aug
|45.08
|—.26
|Sep
|45.10
|—.26
|Oct
|44.97
|—.26
|Dec
|45.24
|—.26
|Jul
|45.13
|—.26
|Oct
|45.12
|—.26
|Dec
|44.86
|—.26
|Est. sales 179,544.
|Mon.’s sales 169,254
|Mon.’s open int 586,810,
|up 9,733
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.60
|341.50
|335.20
|335.30
|—3.20
|Jul
|339.70
|341.80
|336.50
|336.80
|—2.80
|Aug
|340.20
|342.10
|337.20
|337.30
|—2.90
|Sep
|340.60
|342.40
|337.70
|337.80
|—2.80
|Oct
|340.40
|342.00
|337.40
|337.70
|—2.70
|Dec
|343.40
|345.40
|340.50
|340.70
|—2.70
|Jan
|344.90
|346.20
|341.60
|341.80
|—2.70
|Mar
|345.00
|345.80
|341.30
|341.40
|—3.00
|May
|346.70
|346.90
|342.30
|342.30
|—3.20
|Jul
|349.10
|349.10
|344.80
|344.80
|—3.10
|Aug
|346.50
|346.50
|344.40
|344.40
|—3.10
|Sep
|345.10
|345.10
|343.40
|343.40
|—3.00
|Oct
|340.90
|—2.90
|Dec
|345.00
|345.00
|342.90
|343.00
|—2.90
|Jan
|342.90
|—2.90
|Mar
|340.40
|—2.90
|May
|341.10
|—2.90
|Jul
|342.30
|—2.90
|Aug
|341.20
|—2.90
|Sep
|338.60
|—2.90
|Oct
|336.30
|—2.90
|Dec
|335.70
|—2.90
|Jul
|336.20
|—2.90
|Oct
|336.20
|—2.90
|Dec
|339.10
|—2.90
|Est. sales 180,286.
|Mon.’s sales 167,711
|Mon.’s open int 467,285
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.