Civeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.7 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $700 million.

