ChampionX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $112.9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $922.1 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

