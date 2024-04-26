Carter’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $38 million in its first quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $38 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $661.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million for the fiscal second quarter.

