Bridgewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.09, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

