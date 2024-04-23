Superfoods You Should Be Eating, According to Dietitians

What are superfoods? Superfoods are a powerhouse of good nutrition, but experts warn that there is no such thing as…

Superfoods are a powerhouse of good nutrition, but experts warn that there is no such thing as a miracle food or superfood. Rather, what matters most is your total diet.

The term “superfood” was introduced in the 1990s to describe a classification of nutrient-rich foods that have positive health benefits. However, there is no scientific definition for superfoods.

“Superfoods are any wholesome food that inherently has components that can improve health,” describes Joy Bauer, health and nutrition expert for the NBC Today Show and author of “Joy Bauer’s Superfoods.”

These foods are typically high in healthy components — such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals — and low in less healthy ingredients, such as salt, sugar and saturated fat.

Eating superfoods implies that, if you eat it, there will be a beneficial effect, but experts stress that more important than individual superfoods is your overall diet.

“A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, plant foods, seafood, healthy fats and whole grains and limited in added sugars, salts, saturated fats and overly processed foods is a healthy dietary pattern, which is far more important than any single superfood,” says Joe Schwarcz, director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society.

No single food — not even a superfood — can provide all the nutrition, health benefits and energy needed for good health.

“It is possible to have a healthy diet without including any of the claimed superfoods and an unhealthy diet that includes a superfood,” says Schwarcz, who writes a weekly column for the Montreal Gazette, titled “The Right Chemistry,” and authored “Quack Quack: The Threat of Pseudoscience.”

Even still, to promote good health, you need to eat right. Science has provided us with the basis for good nutrition and healthy diets.

“Superfoods are among many foods that promote health and wellness when part of a healthy dietary pattern like the plant-forward Mediterranean diet that has proven health benefits,” Bauer says.

You are what you eat.

One of the most significant advantages of many superfoods is their high levels of antioxidants, which help remove free radicals before they become harmful.

“Antioxidants in foods help neutralize the effects of free radicals which are a byproduct of life every time you inhale oxygen,” Schwarcz explains.

Bauer recommends enjoying lots of antioxidant-rich produce and going for the rainbow.

“The vibrant colors indicate the nutrient composition that offers health benefits and the more variety, the better,” she adds.

Plus, it’s important to get your nutrients through food rather than the overhyped, often expensive green powders, juices and supplements, Schwarcz adds.

Best superfoods

Check out our superfoods list. These healthy foods can power-pack your diet and enhance health.

Eat them often and freely, while keeping sweet treats, overly processed foods and nutrient-poor foods to a minimum.

Berries

Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and cranberries may be tiny fruits, but they’re packed with benefits.

These tasty nuggets of good nutrition are naturally sweet, and their rich colors are proof that they are high in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, minerals and disease-fighting phytochemicals.

Berries are “ranked No. 1 compared to 40 other fruits for antioxidant activity,” Bauer says.

Studies examining the bioactive compounds in berries have found beneficial effects for gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, immune and nervous systems. They can also reduce risk of diabetes, several types of cancers and have a positive effect on metabolic disorders and brain health.

Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, a family of phytonutrients that give blueberries their dark blue color. According to research published in Advances in Nutrition, anthocyanins can help lower blood pressure, reduce risk for heart disease, help regulate blood sugar, reduce risk for Type 2 diabetes, maintain eye health and help keep you sharp as you age.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of blueberries:

— Calories: 84.

— Protein: 1.1 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 21.4 grams.

— Fat: 0.5 grams.

— Fiber: 3.6 grams.

— Vitamin C: 14.4 milligrams.

How to enjoy: Add fresh blueberries to your salads, yogurt and on top of hot or cold cereal. Use frozen blueberries with no sugar added for smoothies. They can also be used when baking.

Fish

Fish is an excellent source of protein, heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, potassium and selenium. Fish highest in omega-3s are salmon, tuna steaks, mackerel, herring, trout, anchovies and sardines.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 8 ounces of fish weekly for heart health. Pregnant and lactating women should eat 8 to 12 ounces of low-mercury fish. Other benefits of eating fish include bone health, weight control and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, colon and rectal cancers.

Nutrition information for 3 ounces cooked salmon:

— Calories: 175.

— Protein: 23.6 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 0 grams.

— Fat: 9 grams.

— Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA): Approximately 1,000 milligrams.

— Vitamin B12: 4.9 micrograms.

— Niacin (B3): 8.6 milligrams.

Dark leafy greens

Dark leafy greens are a nutrient powerhouse of vitamins A and C, folate, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, fiber and phytochemicals.

“Dark leafy greens are like nature’s multivitamin,” Bauer notes. “The darker (they are), the more nutrients they contain.”

Kale, spinach, Swiss chard, collard greens and mustard greens are excellent options.

Studies show these superfoods may inhibit certain types of cancers and reduce the risk of heart disease. The American Institute for Cancer Research has identified kale as a food that may help reduce the risk of cancer. Dark leafy greens may also slow cognitive decline, according to another study.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of kale:

— Calories: 33.

— Protein: 2.9 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 6.7 grams.

— Fat: 0.6 grams.

— Fiber: 1.3 grams.

— Vitamin A: 885 micrograms.

— Vitamin K: 547 micrograms.

— Vitamin C: 80.4 milligrams.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-rich and a good source of plant protein, containing healthy fats and fiber, making them one of nature’s perfect foods. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals and polyphenol compounds, which have been found to have antioxidative and antimicrobial properties. Walnuts, chia and flaxseeds contain the plant version of omega-3s.

Superfood nuts and seeds include walnuts, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts and pistachios. Superseeds include sunflower, chia, flax, pumpkin and hemp seeds.

Enjoying a handful of nuts and seeds daily is associated with a wide range of positive health outcomes, including reduced risk for cardiovascular disease or diabetes and improved weight control.

Nutrition information for 1 ounce of chia seeds:

— Calories: 138.

— Protein: 4.7 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 12.3 grams.

— Fat: 8.7 grams.

— Fiber: 9.8 grams.

— Calcium: 177 milligrams.

— Phosphorus: 265 milligrams.

— Omega-3 fatty acids: 4,915 milligrams.

Nutrition information for 1 ounce of walnuts:

— Calories: 185.

— Protein: 4.3 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 3.9 grams.

— Fat: 18.5 grams.

— Fiber: 1.9 grams.

— Omega-3 fatty acids: 2,570 milligrams.

— Omega-6 fatty acids: 10,660 milligrams.

Olive oil

Olive oil is an integral part of the healthy Mediterranean diet and a good source of vitamin E, healthy monounsaturated fats and polyphenols. Consuming olive oil instead of saturated fats can help lower LDL cholesterol, lower risk of cardiovascular disease, reduce risk of some cancers and more. The health benefits are due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Research shows that extra-virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols that can help protect against cardiovascular, neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Biological activity of polyphenols is strongly related to their antioxidant properties, according to a review article published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Nutrition information for 1 tablespoon olive oil:

— Calories: 119.

— Fat: 13.5 grams.

— Saturated fat: 1.9 grams.

— Monounsaturated fat: 9.9 grams.

— Polyunsaturated fat: 1.4 grams.

— Vitamin E: 1.9 milligrams.

— Phenols and antioxidants: Varies by type.

How to enjoy: Begin by making olive oil your primary cooking and finishing oil. Use extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) to make salad dressings and sauces, to drizzle over sides and when sautéing. When baking, EVOO will work best with flavored cakes, like a dark chocolate or lemon cake.

Avocados and avocado oil

Avocado, technically a fruit, is super nutritious, containing vitamins C, E, K, and B vitamins, potassium, lutein, beta carotene and omega-3 fatty acids.

Avocados are also rich in healthy monounsaturated fats that reduce inflammation in the body and magnesium, which is helpful in managing blood pressure and blood sugar.

Health benefits include a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity and certain cancers.

“Avocado oil is as heart healthy as olive oil, and it has a higher smoke point,” Bauer says.

Nutrition information for half an avocado:

— Calories: 120.

— Protein: 1.5 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 6.8 grams.

— Fiber: 5 grams.

— Sugars: 0.2 grams.

— Fat: 10.8 grams.

— Saturated fat: 1.5 grams.

— Monounsaturated fat: 7.3 grams.

— Vitamin K: 14 micrograms.

— Folate: 60 micrograms.

— Vitamin C: 6 milligrams.

— Potassium: 345 milligrams.

Legumes: beans, peas and lentils

From kidney, black and pinto beans to chickpeas, peanuts and soybeans, legumes are an excellent source of plant protein, fiber, B vitamins, magnesium, potassium and folate. Plus, they are budget friendly.

Diets rich in legumes have multiple health benefits and can impart cardiovascular, metabolic and colon-protective effects. They can also help with weight control, provide anti-inflammatory benefits and may help build immunity, according to some studies.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of cooked black beans:

— Calories: 227.

— Protein: 15.2 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 40.8 grams.

— Fat: 0.9 grams.

— Fiber: 15 grams.

— Folate: 256 micrograms.

— Iron: 3.6 milligrams.

— Magnesium: 120 milligrams.

— Potassium: 611 milligrams.

Fermented dairy

Greek yogurt and kefir are examples of fermented dairy, which are a good source of calcium, protein, potassium, B vitamins and often vitamin D — all good for bone health. In addition, they contain probiotics or good bacteria that promote gut health.

Fermented foods offer numerous health benefits, including positive effects on cardiovascular diseases, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, immune system, inflammation and more.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of plain, whole-milk Greek yogurt:

— Calories: 220.

— Protein: 10.7 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 7.1 grams.

— Fat: 16 grams.

— Calcium: 300 milligrams.

— Vitamin B12: 1.4 micrograms.

— Probiotics: Varies by brand.

Eggs

Eggs contain among the highest-quality protein of all foods, along with many nutrients, including B vitamins, iron, vitamin A, selenium, phosphorus, antioxidants and choline.

Scientific evidence has shown that eggs are good for you and do not increase cardiovascular risk, despite their cholesterol content. We now know that it is the saturated fat in diets that increases blood cholesterol, not dietary cholesterol as found in eggs. The antioxidants, zeaxanthin and lutein are essential for eye health, while choline is critical for brain development.

Nutrition information for 1 large egg:

— Calories: 72.

— Protein: 6.3 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 0.6 grams.

— Fat: 4.8 grams.

— Cholesterol: 186 milligrams.

— Vitamin A: 75 micrograms.

— Vitamin D: 1 microgram.

— Vitamin B12: 0.6 micrograms.

Whole grains

Whole grains that include the whole kernel are a good source of fiber, both the insoluble kind that helps the passage of food through the gastrointestinal tract and soluble fiber that helps lower blood cholesterol levels and keeps blood sugar levels under control. They also contain a wealth of B vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

Whole grains can protect against heart disease and diabetes.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of cooked quinoa:

— Calories: 222.

— Protein: 8.1 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 39.4 grams.

— Fat: 3.6 grams.

— Fiber: 5.2 grams.

— Magnesium: 118 milligrams.

— Phosphorus: 281 milligrams.

Mushrooms

From the common button mushroom to shiitake, oyster and Portobello, mushrooms contain vitamins A and B6, selenium and fiber, all of which play a role in brain health, reduce inflammation in the body and prevent certain types of cancer.

Mushrooms have been on the list of superfoods long before the term was coined. They have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to cleanse the body and prolong longevity. Lion’s mane and cordyceps mushrooms, for example, are medicinal mushrooms used for their purported cognitive and immune-supporting benefits. Mushrooms are heralded for health benefits associated with the antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of raw mushrooms:

— Calories: 15.

— Protein: 2.2 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 2.3 grams.

— Fat: 0.2 grams.

— Fiber: 0.7 grams.

— Vitamin D: Varies (can be a good source when exposed to sunlight).

— Riboflavin (B2): 0.3 milligrams.

— Niacin (B3): 3.6 milligrams.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, also called brassica, are rich in bioactive compounds called glucosinolates, along with fiber, vitamins and minerals. This category of superfoods includes broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and bok choy.

Research shows that a healthy diet of cruciferous vegetables can lower risk of cancer, heart disease, digestive conditions and obesity. One of the star ingredients among brassica is sulforaphane — a sulfur-based antioxidant that also gives these veggies their pungent smell and that has anti-cancer and heart-health benefits.

One of the most popular members of the brassica family is cauliflower, which provides many bioactive compounds and essential nutrients for your health and longevity, according to studies. Prominent in keto and other low-carb diets, cauliflower can be enjoyed raw, roasted, riced or mashed. A 1-cup serving of cauliflower provides 100% of the vitamin C you need in a day. Plus, it’s a good source of folic acid, magnesium and fiber.

Broccoli and cauliflower contain many of the same nutrients, and you can’t go wrong with either, but broccoli has a slight nutritional edge.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of raw broccoli:

— Calories: 31.

— Protein: 2.5 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 6 grams.

— Fiber: 2.4 grams.

— Fat: 0.3 grams.

— Vitamin C: 81.2 milligrams.

— Vitamin A: 567 international units (IU).

— Vitamin K: 92 micrograms.

— Folate: 51 micrograms (14% daily value).

— Calcium: 42 milligrams (4% daily value).

— Iron: 0.6 milligrams.

How to enjoy: Add cauliflower to your diet by roasting it with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper. Try a 50/50 blend of cauliflower and potatoes when you make mashed potatoes, or add raw or frozen florets to soup, stir-fries or pasta dishes.

Beans

Beans are among the best sources of fiber and protein. In fact, a recent study in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics found that overweight people who ate a bean-rich diet lost nearly 10 pounds in 16 weeks while also improving their blood cholesterol levels.

Beans — like chickpeas, kidney beans, peas and lentils — may also help protect against breast cancer. A study reported in the International Journal of Cancer found a 25% reduction in risk for breast cancer among those who ate beans at least twice a week. Using beans in place of animal-based meats can help improve heart health, reduce risk for Type 2 diabetes and much more.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of cooked lentils:

— Calories: 230.

— Carbohydrates: 40 grams.

— Protein: 18 grams.

— Fiber: 15.6 grams (29% daily value).

— Saturated fat: 0 grams.

— Folate (vitamin B9): 358 mcg (90% daily value).

How to enjoy: Add low-sodium canned beans to salads, soups, stews, casseroles and pasta dishes. You can make bean- and grain-based veggie burgers, as well as salad dressings with hummus blended with olive oil.

Lemons

When you think of citrus and your health, oranges and grapefruits probably come to mind — not lemons.

However, lemons have their own unique benefits and are a more versatile ingredient in recipes. Nutritionally, lemons are low in calories, with around 20 calories per medium-sized lemon, and they are packed with vitamin C, providing more than 50% of the nutrients that you need in a day. Vitamin C is an antioxidant and is important for immune function. Vitamin C also helps promote collagen synthesis to help keep your skin healthy.

The vitamin C and citric acid in lemons also help you absorb iron from plants.

Nutrition information for 1 medium lemon:

— Calories: 20.

— Carbohydrates: 5.41 grams.

— Vitamin C: 30.7 milligrams (51% of RDI).

How to enjoy: Use fresh-squeezed lemons to make marinades. Try lemon-garlic chicken or salmon, and incorporate more lemon into veggie mains and side dishes. Start your day with fresh-squeezed lemon in hot or cold water. Make mocktails with lemons like this lemon-basil mojito mocktail that are made with wonderful seedless lemons, which are much more convenient when cooking than traditional lemons. Fresh lemon in your hot tea may also provide a flavor and nutrition boost.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates may be the most widely studied fruit for its health benefits, with more than 1,000 published research articles about the health benefits of pomegranate fruit and juice. Not only is the fruit rich in vitamin C, potassium and vitamin K, research reveals that the protective power of pomegranates stems from the beneficial polyphenols, which are antioxidants that help neutralize harmful free radicals that are linked with chronic diseases, like heart disease, certain cancers and premature aging of skin, hair and eyes.

Nutrition information for half a pomegranate:

— Calories: 72.

— Protein: 2.35 grams.

— Fat: 1.6 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 26 grams.

— Fiber: 5.5 grams.

How to enjoy: Though the peel of the fruit isn’t edible, you can juice or eat pomegranate seeds, called arils. When fresh pomegranates are in season, add the seeds to your salads and whole-grain dishes, like tabbouleh. Pomegranate juice is a great way to get the benefits of the superfruit year-round. You can use it to make healthy mocktails, marinades and sauces. Pomegranate juice is also great post-exercise as the antioxidants may help you stay active by reducing muscle soreness.

Arugula

Arugula is a traditional medicinal plant and a popular leafy green that is mainly consumed raw in the Western cuisine.

Arugula is known to be rich in erucin, a sulforaphane-like compound that appears to have anti-cancer properties. Research published in PLoS One reported that in laboratory model studies, erucin inhibited the growth of breast cancer cells. Arugula provides a variety of antioxidants, fiber and calcium. Two cups of raw arugula will provide 20% of the body’s daily vitamin A needs, 50% of vitamin K needs and 8% each of vitamin C, folate and calcium.

Nutrition information for a half cup of arugula:

— Calories: 2.5.

— Carbohydrates: 0.4 grams.

— Fiber: 0.2 grams.

— Vitamin C: 1.5 milligrams.

— Vitamin K: 10.9 micrograms.

How to enjoy: Arugula’s distinctive and peppery flavor adds flair to a variety of cold dishes, as well as salads. Arugula is great as a salad green, but you can make arugula pesto for a tasty Mediterranean spread. Add arugula to scrambled eggs, pasta or pizza as a healthy topping. Like parsley, it can be chewed to help combat sour breath.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are often considered nutritional all-stars because they’re rich in essential nutrients like vitamin C and folate, and they provide rare-to-find lycopene, a carotenoid that acts as an antioxidant and is responsible for the fruit’s ruby-red color. Hundreds of published studies have suggested that the lycopene in tomatoes may possess anti-cancer properties. Other studies show that tomatoes can help reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases and help protect the skin against premature aging from sun damage.

Nutrition information for one medium tomato (123 grams):

— Calories: 22.

— Protein: 1 gram.

— Fiber: 1.48 grams.

— Carbohydrates: 4.8 grams.

— Calcium: 12.3 milligrams.

— Vitamin C: 16.9 milligrams.

— Folate: 18.4 micrograms.

How to enjoy: In addition to making tomatoes part of your everyday salads, include sliced tomatoes in sandwiches and use recipes that call for processed tomato products, like canned tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes and pasta sauce. The lycopene in processed tomatoes is more absorbable than the lycopene in fresh tomatoes.

Ginger

Ginger has been used for millennia for its purported health benefits, from aiding digestion to tamping down systemic inflammation, controlling blood sugar levels, providing anti-cancer benefits and much more. A specific antioxidant in ginger called gingerol has been linked to improved gut health and a reduction in nausea associated with chemotherapy and pregnancy.

Ginger contains several antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, which can aid in immunity. This can make the spice particularly helpful during cold and flu season.

A study published in the journal Nutrients highlights results from several studies that showed that ginger lowered fasting blood sugar, improved insulin sensitivity, was effective for reducing pain associated with specific conditions and improved biomarkers associated with heart disease. It may also aid with weight management.

Nutrition information for five slices of ginger:

— Calories: 9.

— Saturated fat: 0.

— Potassium: 46 milligrams.

— Carbohydrates: 2 grams.

— Protein: 0.2 grams.

How to enjoy: You can make ginger water and ginger tea using fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced. Put in a saucepan with around 8 ounces of water, and bring to a boil. Depending on how potent you like your tea, you could add either less or more of the ginger. Once boiling, cover with lid, turn off heat, let stand for around 15 minutes and then strain through colander. The remaining ginger-flavored liquid can be either enjoyed warm or refrigerated to be served cold later.

Black, green and oolong tea

As the second most popular beverage after water, tea is among the most researched foods. Black, green and oolong tea all come from the same Camellia sinensis plant and are rich in flavonoids and other bioactive compounds that help reduce risk for heart disease, certain types of cancer, liver disease and premature aging of the skin. In general, research shows that drinking tea may help you live a longer, healthier life.

Antioxidants called catechins, which are particularly abundant in unfermented green tea, help fight against a variety of pathogens by improving the way the immune system responds. As a result, green tea may also help immunity and help fight colds and viruses.

Whether chilled or hot, tea is an excellent source of hydration.

How to enjoy: Enjoy black or green tea as a morning pick-me-up in lieu of coffee. Make your own iced tea to avoid sugary store-bought versions of iced tea. Infuse it with berries, citrus and fresh mint to boost the flavor.

