Bank First Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The company posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $79.40, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

