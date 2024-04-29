Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Home » Latest News » Banco Bilbao: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Banco Bilbao: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 6:51 PM

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Monday reported net income of $2.29 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $8.92 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.92 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.75, an increase of 54% in the last 12 months.

