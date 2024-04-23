Atlantic Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.

The bank, based in Glen Allen, Virginia, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $288.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.