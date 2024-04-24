ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.16 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $102.11, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

