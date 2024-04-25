Armour Residential REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.3 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.21, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

