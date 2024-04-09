Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. SHEIN – Shopping Online, ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD. 2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram,…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. SHEIN – Shopping Online, ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD.

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

3. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

4. Google, Google

5. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. Google Maps, Google

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Papa’s Paleteria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

