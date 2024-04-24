Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.3 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Antero Resources shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.44, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

