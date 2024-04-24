Annaly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $462.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$6.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.