Amedisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $571.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.6 million.

Amedisys shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.05, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

