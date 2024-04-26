Alphabet, Snap rise; Intel, Boyd Gaming fall, Friday, 4/26/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Microsoft Corp., up $7.28 to $406.32.
The software maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Alphabet Inc., up $15.95 to $171.95.
Google’s parent company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Intel Corp., down $3.23 to $31.88.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.
Snap Inc., up $3.15 to $14.55.
The owner of the Snapchat app gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Columbia Sportswear Co., up 99 cents to $80.
The maker of outdoor gear beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Skechers USA Inc., up $6.59 to $65.41.
The shoe company’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Boyd Gaming Corp., down $9.71 to $53.18.
The owner of Las Vegas’ Aliante casino earned less in the first quarter than analysts forecast.
Saia Inc., down $114.21 to $428.81.
The trucking company’s first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
