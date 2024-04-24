Alerus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.5 million.

Alerus shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

