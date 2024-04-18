Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a loss of $132 million in…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a loss of $132 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alaska Air expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $5.25 per share.

Alaska Air shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

