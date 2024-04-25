Accolade: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $99.8 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $414.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $106 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

Accolade shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.16, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.