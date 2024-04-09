9 Sites That Help You Find Legit Remote Jobs

Virtual job positions continue to increase in popularity. If you value becoming a remote worker or staying one, you can…

If you value becoming a remote worker or staying one, you can find countless companies hiring to fill work-from-home positions.

With so many people seeking remote work, beware of work-from-home sites that promote fake job ads and other scams. Below is a list of nine reputable work-from-home job sites that offer a wide range of legitimate remote jobs.

— FlexJobs.

— Remote.co.

— Indeed.com.

— We Work Remotely.

— Zip Recruiter.

— Jobspresso.

— Working Nomads.

— Remote OK.

— JustRemote.

(Editor’s note: Robin Madell has been a contributing writer at FlexJobs and Remote.co.)

FlexJobs

Launched in 2007, FlexJobs was created specifically to help professionals find remote and flexible jobs. The site’s founder, Sara Sutton, explains she was inspired to start FlexJobs because she had been looking for a remote opportunity with a flexible schedule while pregnant and was discouraged by how many bogus job sites there were in this niche.

FlexJobs’ staff researches what they identify as the best job listings for professional positions in more than 50 career fields worldwide. Opportunities are part-time, full-time, on a flexible schedule and on an alternative schedule. Positions range from entry-level to executive-level. FlexJobs provides client support for members and a money-back guarantee. Pricing starts at $2.95 for a 14-day trial.

Remote.co

Remote.co, a FlexJobs partner also founded by Sutton, describes itself as a site for “all things remote work.” It offers sections for employers to post remote jobs and for job seekers to find those opportunities. The site also includes a remote work blog and common work-from-home questions answered by 146 remote companies and virtual teams.

Indeed.com

One of the major job search sites for traditional work,Indeed also has a special section for remote jobs. The site currently lists more than 47,000 remote jobs that are searchable by job type, keywords or company. Indeed also lets users browse companies by industry, search for salaries and upload resumes so that employers can find them.

We Work Remotely

According to the We Work Remotely site, its community has over 4.5 million visitors. The site lists remote jobs in categories including programming, design, customer support, and sales and marketing. It also designates between full-time and contract positions. We Work Remotely also offers a number of resources for remote job seekers including a Remote Leader Playbook, remote work trends and the top 100 remote companies.

ZipRecruiter

While ZipRecruiter is a larger job board that publishes opportunities about traditional jobs as well, it contains a section specifically for remote positions.

Some of the most popular types of remote jobs listed on the site are administrative, part-time and contract work. The site also has contract-to-hire and part-time jobs. Some of the most popular remote job titles found on the site are teacher, graphic designer and bookkeeper.

Jobspresso

A free site that’s targeted solely toward remote jobs, Jobspresso has over 1,000 openings listed, featuring tech roles in software development, design, user experience, and development and operations, as well as writing, editing and product management.

Jobspresso curates, reviews and adds to its listings daily. According to the Jobspresso website, “100% of our jobs are hand-picked, manually reviewed and expertly curated.”

Working Nomads

Working Nomads distinguishes itself from other sites by offering a remote job board that spans positions worldwide. It targets job seekers who want to “work remotely from your home or places around the world.” It offers fully remote positions and partly remote jobs where you might need to spend some time on site for training or team-building purposes.

Remote OK

Listing remote jobs in software development, customer support, marketing, design and other industries, the Remote OK site states that its job board reaches more than 2.6 million remote workers.

Job seekers can search by salary and benefits as well as job title and location. The site also includes an opportunity for remote workers and nomads to sign up to receive global health insurance.

Remotive

This is a free, standard job board with a category search and a community option to receive newsletters and webinars via email on topics relevant to remote job searchers and workers. It allows you to search for jobs by skill and location or by company.

Though the Remotive site places an emphasis on remote tech opportunities, it posts other types of remote jobs as well. Job hunters can use a “Remotive Accelerator” to unlock over 34,000 additional opportunities.

Update 04/02/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.