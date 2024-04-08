8 Ways to Get Care When There Are No Primary Care Doctors

You’ve likely felt the squeeze of the primary care provider shortage. Having a minor urinary tract infection, wrist injury or…

You’ve likely felt the squeeze of the primary care provider shortage. Having a minor urinary tract infection, wrist injury or concern about a suspicious mole aren’t always reasons to go to the emergency room. But, having difficulty finding a provider in your area, or one without months-long wait times, may make it feel like your options are limited.

Can’t Find a Doctor Accepting New Patients? Here’s Why

Why is there a primary care provider shortage? Several reasons:

— Fewer medical students are interested in the profession. “Unfortunately, too few of today’s medical students want to become family practice physicians,” says David Lenihan, CEO of Ponce Health Sciences University, a medical school with campuses in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and St. Louis, Missouri. He is also the co-founder of Tiber Health. “A big reason for this is often because the income potential is better in more specialized fields.”

— Challenges with insurance reimbursement. Lenihan further explains that primary care physicians aren’t always affiliated with well-established medical systems, making insurance reimbursement and credentialing time-consuming and difficult.

— Primary care provider burnout. With pressure to see more patients in shorter time frames, coupled with the growing administrative burden of paperwork, the fulfillment of connecting with individual patients is stifled.

— Difficulties with residency. Although more physicians matched into family medicine residencies in 2024 compared with 2023, only 8.3% of matched MD seniors in the U.S. matched in family medicine, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Family medicine matching last peaked in 1997. Dr. Sulagna Misra, founder of Misra Wellness in Los Angeles, says that many physician residents are not taught by other practicing physicians due to the primary care shortage.

The AAFP estimates that by 2025, the United States will have a shortage of more than 50,000 primary care providers.

8 Ways to Get Treatment

Here are eight options to try when you can’t find a doctor accepting new patients, if you don’t have a primary doctor or if the wait times are too long.

— Look into telehealth options.

— Call a local hospital for help.

— Check local medical and nursing schools.

— See a nurse practitioner or physician assistant.

— Visit urgent care.

— Visit a pharmacy clinic.

— Consider concierge medicine

— Try a community health center.

1. Look Into Telehealth Options

If you’re looking for how to find a primary care doctor fast, telehealth is a viable option.

Finding a telehealth provider can be a similar process to finding an in-person doctor, says Dr. Brittany Kunza, a Washington, D.C.-based medical director and family medicine physician with PlushCare, a virtual health platform with primary care, therapy and weight management options.

Kunza suggests the following considerations:

— Check your insurance coverage. Sometimes, insurance companies contract with one telemedicine agency to provide this type of covered service. Call the member services number on your insurance card to inquire about your coverage.

— Identify your care needs. Telehealth services can range from primary care, mental health and chronic conditions to preventive care and urgent care.

— Do your research. There are many telehealth services available online. View their websites directly to understand if their offerings meet your needs.

How should you prepare for a telehealth appointment?

“The best approach is a proactive approach,” says Dr. James Powell, a board-certified internist based out of East Setauket, New York. Powell is also the CEO of DocGo’s Clinical Practice Group. “Prepare to log on before the session in a quiet area with a location that maximizes internet access.”

2. Call a Local Hospital for Help

Your local hospital likely has a busy emergency room. The hospital is incentivized to connect patients with primary care providers for nonemergency care that otherwise causes unnecessary crowding at their facility.

Most hospital operators can’t make any appointments for you, but they can provide you with some information. You can ask:

— Which primary care clinics are affiliated with this hospital system?

— Which local medical doctors are affiliated with your hospital system?

— Which primary care clinic is closest to your hospital location?

— Does this hospital system offer telehealth visit options?

3. Check Local Medical and Nursing Schools

See if there’s a medical school or nursing program in your area, Lenihan suggests.

This is ideal for:

— Routine appointments.

— Annual check-ups.

— Nonurgent issues, like getting a tuberculosis test or discussing minor ongoing joint pain.

Often, these institutions have students who work in affiliated clinics and are supervised by licensed medical staff.

“If such an option exists, it’s usually easier and faster to make an appointment there to receive the care that you need, and it’s also more affordable than visiting a doctor’s office,” Lenihan adds.

4. See a Nurse Practitioner or PA (Physician Assistant)

A primary care provider with MD or DO credentials is less likely to have available appointments. Consider a visit with a nurse practitioner or a PA, who is more likely to have earlier time slots or same-day appointments.

MDs and DOs are physicians who have completed medical school and residency training. NPs have completed an undergraduate nursing degree as well as an advanced nursing degree accompanied by additional clinical hours. PAs typically earn a Master of Science in physician assistant studies with clinical hours. Both NPs and PAs have to pass a respective licensing exam and keep up on continuing education to maintain their license.

5. Visit Urgent Care

If your concern or condition can’t wait more than a few days to address, consider going to urgent care. Urgent care is the go-between for family practice clinics and emergency rooms. Many urgent care facilities are stand-alone facilities. They don’t have as many resources, like advanced imaging, on-call doctors or operating rooms, as an emergency room has.

Urgent care centers can see you without an appointment and are prepared to treat more acute health conditions. Urgent care is useful for conditions like:

— Mild injuries, such as a sprained wrist or bumping your head without losing consciousness.

— Persistent mild to moderate stomach pain.

— An infection, such as a cold or a flu, that isn’t getting better with home care.

You should still contact your primary care physician, but the faster you get fully evaluated, the sooner treatment can begin, says Dr. Evelyn K. Balogun, the chief medical officer of ambulatory services for Inspira Health. Balogun is based in Philadelphia.

If you have any of the following conditions, Balogun says to seek emergent medical attention at an emergency room or by calling 911:

— Sudden, extreme or worsening pain.

— High fever.

— Coughing blood.

— Signs of a cardiac event, like sudden chest pain, or chest pain accompanied by arm or jaw pain.

— Signs of a neurological event, like facial drooping, vision loss or slurred speech.

6. Visit a Pharmacy Clinic

Pharmacy clinics are broadening their capabilities, Balogun says.

Depending on the pharmacy clinic, you may be able to use their services for the following:

— Questions or consultations about prescription medications or mixing medications.

— Blood pressure checks.

— Routine immunizations.

— Removal of stitches.

— Screening for infections, like strep or influenza.

Check the website of your local pharmacy clinic to see their offerings and pricing.

Balogun adds that pharmacy clinics shouldn’t replace going to the emergency room or urgent care if you have a medical emergency.

7. Consider Concierge Medicine

Concierge medicine — also known as retainer-based or boutique medicine — is when you pay a monthly or annual fee for access to your primary care provider. These providers decline to accept insurance. This is a great option if you don’t have a pressing concern but want an alternative for how to find a family doctor.

Kunza says some concierge practices can be more cost-effective. However, these practices are best for those without complex medical histories and who are mainly looking to keep up with preventive care and the occasional more urgent need.

She adds that concierge medicine has the following pros:

— The convenience of having direct access to your primary care provider.

— No waiting room lines.

— Availability of after-hour or same-day appointments.

The biggest cons include:

— A large monthly or annual fee, usually not covered by insurance.

— Inability to manage complex medical needs or multiple chronic conditions.

— It takes time to establish the relationship, so getting a concierge doctor because you have an urgent concern is likely not an option. You’ll have to set this up ahead of time to utilize it the next time you have a health need arise.

8. Try a Community Health Center

Community health centers are usually walk-in clinics located in communities with limited access to medical care. They are designated as Federally Qualified Health Centers and may be in rural areas or in underserved communities. CHCs accept private and public insurance, like Medicare and Medicaid, and provide sliding-scale payment options if you don’t have insurance.

Offerings at each CHC differ slightly, but most have the capability to treat issues such as:

— Preventive care.

— Immunizations.

— Basic family planning.

— Minor injuries.

— X-ray imaging.

Visit the Health Resources and Services Administration website to find a CHC near you.

The Bottom Line

The primary care provider shortage is a big barrier to accessing timely medical care. If your doctor is not accepting new patients, or if the wait times for appointments are too long, there are options to receive treatment and preventive care. Consider alternative clinics, telehealth or asking for resources in your community to connect you with medical providers.

