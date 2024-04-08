8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Nearly two years later, Pelosi is no longer House Speaker, and members of Congress are still allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days. Stock traders on social media platforms have clamored for a Nancy Pelosi stock tracker in recent years thanks to the strong returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades.

Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases:

— Palo Alto Networks Inc. (ticker: PANW)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

— Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the largest cybersecurity vendors, providing firewalls and cybersecurity software to customers around the world. In February 2024, Pelosi purchased 70 Palo Alto call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025. These trades raised eyebrows among Pelosi’s critics because Palo Alto Networks is a U.S. government cybersecurity contractor. If Pelosi had inside knowledge about the stock, however, you certainly couldn’t tell by its performance. In the roughly two months since Pelosi purchased her first PANW call options, its stock price is down about 25%.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, artificial intelligence technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In November 2023, Pelosi purchased 50 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $120 and an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024. Pelosi previously traded Nvidia options and stock as recently as September 2022, when she sold 50 Nvidia call options at a loss of about $361,000. The company was the top-performing stock in the entire S&P 500 in 2023, and Nvidia shares are up about 72% since she purchased her call options in November.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In May 2022, Pelosi bought 100 Apple call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in March 2023. Just days later, Pelosi disclosed an additional purchase of 50 Apple call options with an $80 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2022, Pelosi sold 50 Apple call options with a $100 strike price prior to their June 17 expiration. In March 2023, Pelosi exercised Apple call options she bought in May 2022, purchasing 10,000 more shares of Apple stock. Pelosi exercised an additional 50 of those call options in June 2023, boosting her stake by another 5,000 shares.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. It is also an early market leader in AI technology and has invested $13 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. In May 2022, Pelosi purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2023, Pelosi upped her stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock. Since Pelosi disclosed her Microsoft call option purchase in 2022, the stock is up 67.4%, outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 37% in that period.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares (GOOGL), but she is still holding onto the Class C shares for now. The stock is up 51% since Pelosi exercised her options.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the most valuable U.S. electric vehicle maker with a market cap of $482 billion. In March 2022, Pelosi purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla by exercising 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Pelosi had purchased those call options way back in December 2020. Between the time the purchase was disclosed and the time she exercised the options, Tesla’s share price climbed 41%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Tesla at a more than $511,000 loss. Tesla shares are down about 46% since she exercised her options in March 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi made several AB stock trades in the past few years. In December 2020, she bought 20,000 shares. In February 2021, she made two additional purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Most recently, Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for a $11,510 loss. AllianceBernstein has been far from a home run investment for Pelosi. The stock has lagged behind the S&P 500 and generated a total return of just 32% since her December 2020 purchase.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates theme parks, movie and television studios, cruise lines and other businesses. Disney also owns the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Disney in January 2022 by exercising 100 call options with a strike price of $100. In September 2022, Pelosi reported that 50 Disney call options she purchased in 2021 expired worthless. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of DIS stock at a $114,138 loss. Since she exercised her Disney call options in January 2022, the stock is down 17%.

Update 04/18/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.