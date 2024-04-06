6 Questions to Consider Before Taking the LSAT More Than Once

The night before I took the LSAT, a fire alarm went off in my college dorm and I had to…

The night before I took the LSAT, a fire alarm went off in my college dorm and I had to wait outside in the dark for help to arrive. The next morning, I barely made it to the test site in time. My first section — which I later realized was the unscored experimental section — was so hard that I barely finished half of it.

I nearly walked out and canceled the test in frustration. Instead, I persevered, considering it a trial run. I performed even better than my practice tests and ultimately became an LSAT prep instructor.

While I’m grateful my luck turned around that day, my results could have just as easily gone awry, particularly if that first section had been scored.

That’s why you should never draw conclusions about your abilities based on one test. Everyone has off days, and many people face overwhelming test anxiety before their first exam.

Fortunately, there is no longer a penalty for taking the LSAT more than once. Law schools typically take an applicant’s highest score. Still, there are downsides to retaking the test, like lost time and the risk of a lower score that could make your highest score look like a fluke.

Here are six questions to ask yourself when deciding whether to retake the LSAT:

— How did your score compare to your average practice testscores?

— Did external factors affect your performance?

— Could you prepare better this time?

— Will retaking the LSAT delay your application?

— How many times have you taken the LSAT before?

— Where did your score fall in the bell curve?

How Did Your Score Compare to Your Average Practice Test Scores?

Base your decision to retake the LSAT on the evidence of your proven potential from past practice tests rather than on your aspirations.

It may be hard to match your best performance ever, but was your score more than two points lower than the average of your three most recent practice tests? If the result was roughly in line with your past tests, save your energy for other aspects of your application.

Did External Factors Affect Your Performance?

Whether you take the exam remotely or in person, you may experience technical difficulties, issues with proctors or other challenges that hinder your performance. You could get sick or have a family emergency that makes it hard to concentrate.

If you feel like anything kept you from performing your best, give the test another shot. Without blaming yourself for circumstances outside your control, try to game out how you would mitigate any unexpected obstacles next time.

Could You Prepare Better This Time?

It is always possible to practice more for the LSAT. The more important question is whether you could prepare more effectively. Is there a skill you have not mastered? Is timing or endurance an issue? Could a different preparation method produce better results?

If your practice was not consistent, methodical and comprehensive, then there is more you could do.

However, be realistic about upcoming time commitments. When a test date is several weeks away, it may seem easy to find time to study. If you lacked time to practice before the last test and your schedule has not changed, how will you make time now? What may get in the way?

Without time to follow effective study habits, you will not gain ground.

Will Retaking the LSAT Delay Your Application?

Law schools consider applications on a rolling basis. Even if you do not plan to apply early decision, it is ideal to submit your applications by late fall.

If the next available test date is in January or later, consider postponing applying until the next fall. As frustrating as that may be, it would be demoralizing to apply with lowered odds, and law schools discourage applicants from applying two years in a row.

Schools are often willing to hold your application for review until they receive your updated LSAT scores, but be sure to confirm this policy with the admissions office. You may need to make a formal request.

How Many Times Have You Taken the LSAT Before?

Applicants may take the LSAT up to seven times overall, five times within the current and five past testing years, and three times in a single testing year from July to June.

Remember that law schools will see the score of every uncanceled test you take. While you can use score preview to see your score before deciding whether to cancel it, it won’t look great to have multiple canceled scores or scores with little variance.

If you do not see improvement, focus on finding other ways to show your academic potential.

Where Did Your Score Fall in the Bell Curve?

The LSAT is graded on a bell curve, with few scores at the extreme ends. So if you score in the middle, around 145 to 155, then an extra few points would allow you to leapfrog over a large clump of competing applicants.

In contrast, both a 174 and a perfect 180 are scores in the 99th percentile, separated by a handful of questions. There is no need to be a perfectionist — if you achieve a top score, put your energy into strengthening your candidacy in other ways.

