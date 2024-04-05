5 Reasons to Eat More Mushrooms

Mushrooms are continuing their reign as a top food choice because they’re highly nutritious, versatile, tasty and sustainable. Chefs are…

Mushrooms are continuing their reign as a top food choice because they’re highly nutritious, versatile, tasty and sustainable.

Chefs are adding more mushrooms to menus, especially portobello, maitake, king oyster and lion’s mane. You’ll find mushrooms stuffed as an appetizer, sauteed in salads and pastas, and featured in the middle of a sandwich or as a center-of-the-plate star. Some restaurants are even harvesting their own mushrooms on site.

Growing your own mushrooms has become a trend, with multiple mushroom-growing kits available to get you started. Or you can join in the foraging movement and hunt for your own mushrooms; however, it’s extremely important to know what you’re picking since some varieties are toxic. The popular TikTok creator Black Forager (Alexis Nikole Nelson), a James Beard Award winner, can help you safely navigate the woods when foraging for mushrooms. Grocery stores are also stocked with a growing array of fresh mushrooms. You may be most familiar with white button mushrooms, but look for cremini, shiitake, trumpet, chanterelle, enoki and other varieties.

Mushrooms are not just in the fresh produce aisle anymore. You can find mushroom snacks, like crispy mushroom chips from Popadelics and seven different flavors of mushroom jerky from Moku Foods. Another company called Pan’s brought their shiitake mushroom jerky to the TV show “Shark Tank,” and six different flavors are now available at stores nationwide. These plant-based jerkies offer an umami flavor and chewy texture, but are lower in protein compared to traditional meat-based jerky.

Ready-made mushroom products can also be found in the freezer aisle, such as Shroomeats mushroom balls and patties made with shiitake mushrooms.

Benefits of Mushrooms

Mushroom snacks and recipes can be tasty, but that’s not the only reason they’re a worthwhile addition to your diet. Whether you are shopping for mushrooms, growing your own or foraging in a field, here are five great qualities of mushrooms:

— Nutrient-packed plant food.

— Satisfying meat substitute.

— Science-backed health benefits.

— Sustainably grown.

— Tasty, versatile ingredient.

Nutrient-packed plant food

Mushrooms are the epitome of a nutrient-dense food, meaning you get a lot of nutrients for very few calories in return. Raw mushrooms range between 19 and 31 calories per a 3-ounce serving and contain zero fat. For example, five medium raw white button mushrooms contain only 20 calories. Mushrooms offer essential minerals like selenium and copper, along with vital B vitamins.

When exposed to ultraviolet light, mushrooms become a good source of vitamin D, turning into one of the few vegan food sources of the “sunshine vitamin.” For instance, UV-exposed mushrooms provide 400 IU vitamin D per serving (4-5 button mushrooms or one portobello), which you’ll find called out on the label. Otherwise, mushrooms that are not exposed to UV light contain less than 10 IU vitamin D per serving.

Lastly, the fiber in mushrooms acts as a prebiotic that stimulates the growth of gut microbiota, as revealed in a 2017 study in the International Journal of Molecular Science. One type of soluble fiber found in mushrooms called beta-glucans is similar to the main fiber in oats, which is beneficial for blood sugar and blood cholesterol management.

Satisfying meat substitute

With their meaty texture and chewy bite, mushrooms have the impressive ability to mimic meat. It started with a grilled portobello mushroom subbed in for a burger patty. Now, attention has turned to maitake mushrooms, also called “hen of the woods.” Maitakes are showing up on menus as a vegan version of fried chicken sandwiches, pulled pork, shawarma, chicken-fried steak and other dishes.

It’s not all about 100% plant-based foods. The Blended Burger Project® started by the Mushroom Council is a movement that promotes the combination of finely chopped fresh mushrooms with ground meat for burgers, meatballs, tacos, sloppy joes, meatloaf and more.

A company called Both recently introduced a 50/50 burger with 50% ground beef and 50% vegetables including roasted mushrooms. Mush Foods is also attempting to mainstream the concept of hybrid meats with its 50 Cut blends made with beef, chicken, pork or fish and mycelium, found in the root-like structure of mushrooms. Mycelium is a fibrous, high-protein ingredient that is quickly becoming the go-to meat alternative.

At the Natural Products Expo West, MyForest Foods sampled plant-based bacon called MyBacon made with oyster mushroom mycelium. The company describes it as having the “taste, texture and joy factor of real-deal bacon,” and I found it to be surprisingly good. Meati showcased plant-based steaks and chicken cutlets made with mycelium that were convincingly similar to whole-muscle cuts of animal protein.

Mycelium is the primary ingredient in a wide range of plant-based foods, from meatless burgers, deli meats and jerky snacks to vegan seafood, cheese and eggs.

Science-backed health benefits

Long revered in traditional medicine practices around the world, mushrooms continue to be a focus of scientific research. Promising evidence suggests a positive impact of mushrooms on immune function, gut health and weight management. Mushrooms contain prebiotic fiber and bioactive plant compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids that are linked to these benefits.

Studies have shown that mushrooms, when substituted for meat, can enhance weight loss, promote satiety (or a feeling of fullness) and improve nutrition. Some cell and animal studies point to other potential benefits, such as anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, although the evidence is preliminary.

A recent review of 34 studies suggests mushroom intake may help with mood and cognition, although the degree of improvement varies and is dependent on the population tested, the dose of the intervention and the type of mushroom. Additionally, psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound found in certain mushrooms, has also been the subject of emerging research on treating mental health conditions including depression and anxiety.

Mushrooms are also being transformed into functional ingredients, especially reishi, chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane and turkey tail. Functional fungi products range from powders, capsules and gummies to power bars and beverages of all kinds like coffee, tea, juices, shots and energy drinks.

The products claim to have “adaptogenic” properties, meaning they help reduce the negative effects of stress on the body. Some products tout their ability to boost brain health and enhance immunity.

Even though the concept of functional mushrooms and trendy mushroom powders like lion’s mane supplements are gaining traction, you’re better off eating real mushrooms, says registered dietitian Jaclyn London, a New York-based author, consultant and podcast host.

“Most of these mushroom powder products fall into the category of dietary supplements, which themselves are not regulated for safety, nor tested for efficacy by the FDA,” she says. “Even if all ingredients are safe, there is no existing body of research, including randomized controlled clinical trials, that shows mushroom powders provide any of the claimed benefits for those who take them.”

Sustainably grown

The unique way mushrooms are grown and recycled makes them one of the most sustainably produced foods in the country. Compared to other crops, mushrooms, need minimal water and energy. They also require a small amount of space to grow, which helps conserve soil while netting high yields: one million pounds of mushrooms can grow each year on just 1 acre of land.

Mushrooms can also be grown indoors, year-round, so producers do not have to navigate weather patterns or seasons. Additionally, if you’re swapping mushrooms for meat, you’ll be further reducing the carbon footprint of your meal.

Tasty, versatile ingredient

Mushrooms are also an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be added raw to salads, grilled, baked, tossed in stir-fries or cooked in soups — and added to foods as a side dish or a main meal.

Mushrooms offer an umami flavor profile, which is a complex savory taste that has become a favorite of chefs. Umami is considered the fifth basic taste, alongside sweet, sour, salty and bitter. This same flavor is found in meats, fish and cheeses.

How to Eat Mushrooms

To start eating more mushrooms, Jenny Linford, author of the cookbook “Mushrooms,” suggests these ideas:

— Add dried mushrooms to stews, soups, sauces and gratins.

— Add sautéed mushrooms to mac ‘n’ cheese and other pasta dishes.

— Broil or sauté large flat mushrooms (like portobello) and use them for a mushroom burger, topped with caramelized onions and sliced cheese.

— Make mushroom risotto with a mixture of fresh mushrooms and dried porcini mushrooms (soaked in warm water to reconstitute).

— Sauté sliced fresh mushrooms in butter or olive oil, adding a splash of cream and chopped chives for classic mushrooms on toast.

— Stuff large meadow mushrooms with a mixture of breadcrumbs, pesto and grated Parmesan and bake until cooked through.

— Top pizza with sliced fresh mushrooms sautéed with garlic.

— Top salads with finely sliced fresh mushrooms.

— Use reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms, ginger and spring onion as a vegetarian filling for potsticker dumplings.

Also, experiment with The Blend™ by mixing chopped mushrooms with ground meat. The Mushroom Council recommends 1-to-3 mushroom to meat blend for burgers, meatballs and meatloaf, 1-to-1 for sloppy joes, tacos and burritos, and 3-to-1 mushroom to meat blend for chilis and sauces.

For more ways to use The Blend and other mushroom recipes, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

Common Types of Edible Mushrooms

— White Button. These are the most popular variety in the U.S., have a mild flavor and are small to medium in size.

— Crimini. Also known as “baby bellas,” these mushrooms are similar to white buttons but have light brown caps and a deeper, earthier flavor.

— Chanterelle. These mushrooms are golden in color with umbrella-shaped caps and curved stems.

— Enoki. With long, thin white stems and small white caps, these mushrooms can be eaten raw or cooked.

— Maitake. Also known as “hen-of-the-woods,” these mushrooms have a head that resembles flowering leaves. They have a rich, woody taste.

— Morel. The cap of these mushrooms has a spongy dimpled oblong shape. Be careful when foraging for these, because another mushroom nicknamed the “false morel” contains potentially dangerous toxins.

— Oyster. These delicate-tasting mushrooms get their name because the shell-like cap resembles an oyster in shape and color.

— Porcini. These have a reddish-brown rounded cap with a thick cylindrical stem.

— Portobello. A classic burger substitute, these have a large brown thick cap with a rich juicy flavor. They can also be served with grilled veggies in a sandwich or on their own with goat cheese and balsamic vinegar.

— Shiitake. Often found in Asian cuisine, these have a dark brown umbrella cap and a thin cream-colored stem.

Mushrooms Raw or Cooked?

Is it better to eat raw or cooked mushrooms? You can certainly enjoy mushrooms raw, especially in salads. Although there may be benefits to cooking them instead. The flavor is typically enhanced when you cook mushrooms, and they’ll likely be easier to digest when cooked instead of raw. Some evidence suggest certain nutrients in mushrooms are better absorbed when cooked. One study indicates grilling and microwaving helps to preserve the nutrients in mushrooms better than boiling and deep-frying.

Update 04/30/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.