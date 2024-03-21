Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q3…

Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2024, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Thursday reported profit of $49 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $805.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up