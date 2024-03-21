Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Thursday reported profit of $49 million in its…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Thursday reported profit of $49 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $805.8 million in the period.

