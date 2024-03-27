Verint: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.7…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $265.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $265.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $911.5 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.89 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT

