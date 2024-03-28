Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported a…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $293.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $277 million to $282 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

