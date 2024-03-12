Top Real Estate Companies in Los Angeles

Known for its art and entertainment industry, great weather, sunny beaches and unique cultural diversity, Los Angeles is a desirable…

Known for its art and entertainment industry, great weather, sunny beaches and unique cultural diversity, Los Angeles is a desirable place to live. Whether it’s the food, boardwalks, sports or amusement parks, there’s always something to do and memories to be made in the City of Angels.

All that excitement comes at a cost. The average home price in Los Angeles is $953,501, according to Zillow. This is a 4.8% increase in value from last year.

If you’re going to buy a home in such an expensive housing market, it’s highly recommended that you pick the best possible real estate agent for you. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Los Angeles by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Chris Cortazzo.

— Pardee Properties.

— Fridman Group.

— Ginger Glass.

— Santiago Arana.

— Smith & Berg Partners.

— Stephanie Younger Group.

— Carl Gambino.

— Cindy Ambuehl.

— Jenna Cooper.

Chris Cortazzo

Affiliated with Compass, Chris Cortazzo prides himself on his three decades in real estate. Cortazzo has amassed more than $8 billion in career sales, with sales of $809 million in 2023. Cortazzo serves Malibu-area communities including Big Rock, Encinal Canyon, Escondido Beach and Paradise Cove. A Malibu native, he has knowledge and experience in the local market, which allows him to match clients with their ideal properties.

Pardee Properties

Since its inception in 2004, Pardee Properties has accrued more than $6 billion in sales, with $656 million in 2023.Founder and CEO Tami Pardee is known for her cutting-edge brokerage model and specialized teams. As a team of more than 40,Pardee Properties serve communities in and around Los Angeles, including Malibu, La Verne and El Monte, and its desert division focuses on Palm Desert and other Coachella Valley areas.

Fridman Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Fridman Group has amassed more than $6 billion in sales, with $612 million in closed transactions in 2023, selling luxury estates, architecturally significant homes, branded collections and land developments. The team of 17 serves a wide range of Los Angeles areas including Beverly Hills, Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

Ginger Glass

Affiliated with Compass, Ginger Glass operates all aspects of marketing and property sales. Glass has recorded more than 1,500 real estate sales throughout Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills Post Office, Bel Air, Westwood and Sunset Strip.She represents listings ranging from $500,000 to $150 million, and earned $459 million in sales in 2023. Glass also brings a legal perspective to the table, having worked as a licensed attorney for 20 years.

Santiago Arana

As principal and partner at The Agency, Santiago Arana serves high-end residential real estate and new construction in Los Angeles communities includingSanta Monica, Malibu, Beverly Hills and Bel Air. To date, he has closed over $4.6 billion in real estate, with $450 million in sales in 2023. He brings additional experience to the table from having served as director of The Agency’s new construction division. From Sucre, Bolivia, Arana has also built a network of international connections.

Smith & Berg Partners

Affiliated with Compass, Smith & Berg Partners are a staple in the Southern California real estate industry. This team of 16 is led by founders F. Ron Smith and David Berg, both of whom combines have 52 years of real estate experience and have led the firm to more than $6.5 billion in sales, with $403 million in sales in 2023The team serves several communities around Los Angeles including Malibu, Saint John Parish, Santa Monica and Venice.

Stephanie Younger Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Stephanie Younger Group has more than $2.8 billion in total sales and landed a volume of nearly $400 million in sales for 2023. Led by Los Angeles native Stephanie Younger, the team of 34 licensed real estate agents serves communities such as Santa Monica, Westchester, Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey and Marina Del Rey.

Carl Gambino

Affiliated with Compass, the Gambino team operates in Los Angeles as well as the greater New York City area, the Hamptons and Miami. Serving Los Angeles communities like West Hollywood, Venice and Malibu, his LA team of 10 licensed agents accrued more than $351 million in residential sales in 2023.

Cindy Ambuehl

Affiliated with AKG Christie’s International Real Estate, Cindy Ambuehl has worked in real estate for 16 years and tallied more than $2 billion in total sales volume, with $224 million in sales in 2023. . Ambuehl serves Los Angeles communities including Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach and Pacific Palisades. She’s a familiar face who spent 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actress and model.

Jenna Cooper

Affiliated with Compass, Jenna Cooper and her staff of 10 brought in more than $200 million in residential sales in 2023. Cooper’s career includes 10 years in the entertainment industry and 20 in real estate. The team primarily serves the Hancock Park, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Hollywood Hills communities.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Los Angeles might start with one of the firms above. But it’s essential that you ask around and interview various agents in order to find the right one for you.

In a housing market as competitive and expensive as Los Angeles, it is imperative that you pay attention to every detail and find an agent who understands your unique needs and wants as a buyer.

Update 03/13/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.