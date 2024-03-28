The Top Real Estate Companies in New Jersey

From its glorious beaches to unique suburban neighborhoods and vibrant cities, New Jersey can be a great place to call…

From its glorious beaches to unique suburban neighborhoods and vibrant cities, New Jersey can be a great place to call home. And its proximity to two major metro areas — New York City and Philadelphia — make it a prime spot for job seekers looking to grow their careers.

The average home value in New Jersey is $503,432, according to Zillow. That’s a 9% increase from a year ago. Three New Jersey metropolitan areas made Realtor.com’s list forecasting the hottest U.S. markets in 2024: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ, ranking No. 23; New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, ranking No. 75; and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, ranking No. 80. These markets were ranked based on a combination of forecasted home price growth and predicted number of sales.

If you’re hoping to buy a New Jersey home, it’s important to find a great real estate agent to help with your search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in the Garden State by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— The Robert Dekanski Team

— The Jill Biggs Group

— The Real Estate Leaders

— The Sue Adler Team

— The Jack Binder Group

— The Michelle Pais Group

— Paula Hartman & The Hartman Home Team

— SEG

— Team Blackstar

— Rowack Real Estate Team

The Robert Dekanski Team

Based in Colonia in the heart of central New Jersey, the Robert Dekanski Team has recorded over $2 billion in sales and sold more than 10,000 properties. Robert Dekanski began selling New Jersey real estate in 2002. The team of 66 consists of agents and support staff serving buyers looking for homes across the Garden State.

The Jill Biggs Group

Based in Hoboken, the Jill Biggs Group is dedicated to helping homebuyers in Hudson County. Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, the team of more than 50 focuses on areas that include Weehawken, Jersey City and other neighborhoods that are only a quick train ride across the river from Manhattan. Jill Biggs has more than 20 years of experience in New Jersey real estate. In 2023, the group earned $434 million in sales.

The Real Estate Leaders

Chris Walsh leads The Real Estate Leaders, a group of 70 agents assisting buyers and sellers throughout New Jersey, though mainly focused on Monmouth County. Since 2003, Walsh has sold over $750 million worth of real estate and more than 1,200 homes. Affiliated with eXp Realty LLC, the group earned $305 million in sales in 2023.

The Sue Adler Team

With offices in Short Hills, Summit and Chatham, the Sue Adler Team is dedicated to helping homeowners looking to buy in northern New Jersey. Affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties, the firm, which consists of nearly 40 professionals, focuses on towns that include Westfield, Berkeley Heights, Maplewood, Livingston and South Orange. Sue Adler, the firm’s CEO, has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate.

The Jack Binder Group

The Jack Binder Group has been a top-producing real estate team since 1986. Based in Avalon, the Jack Binder Group focuses on the beach communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor. The team of seven is committed to helping New Jersey buyers find their ideal shore home. In 2023, the group earned $268 million in sales. The Jack Binder Group is affiliated with Ferguson Dechert Real Estate.

The Michelle Pais Group

With offices in Westfield, Summit, Jersey City, Ridgewood, Short Hills and Red Bank, the Michelle Pais Group at Signature Realty brings 68 combined years of real estate experience to the table. The team of 14 has sold more than 4,000 homes totaling upward of $1.5 billion. Michelle Pais, the firm’s owner, has been selling real estate for almost 20 years. The firm’s target areas include Westfield, Mountainside, Summit, Cranford and Clark.

Paula Hartman & The Hartman Home Team

With offices in Margate and Margate City, Paula Hartman and her staff of 15 serve the communities of Margate, Longport, Atlantic City, Ocean City and surrounding beach towns. Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, The Hartman Home Team earned $250 million in sales in 2023. Paula Hartman works alongside her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Brian Hiltner, and her son, Todd Gordon.

SEG

Known as SEG, Stacy Esser Group Realty has a staff of seven based in Tenafly, situated in northeast New Jersey across from New York City. Affiliated with Keller Williams Town Life Realty, SEG earned $213 million in 2023.

Team Blackstar

Former pro tennis player Aleksandr Pritsker is founder and CEO of Team Blackstar, a Montclair-based real estate firm with a staff of 15. Affiliated with eXp Realty, Team Blackstar serves Marlboro, Manalapan, Colts Neck, Freehold and Holmdel. In 2023, the firm earned $213 million in sales.

Rowack Real Estate Team

Affiliated with eXp Realty and led by realtor Matthew Rowack, the Rowack Real Estate Team is a group of nearly 70 real estate agents with an office in North Brunswick. The Rowack Real Estate Team serves the communities of Edison, East Brunswick, Monroe, Piscataway, Franklin and Princeton. In 2023, the group earned $209 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in New Jersey could start with one of the firms above. But it’s a good idea to interview several real estate agents and find out how they work before settling on yours. Buying a home in New Jersey is hardly an inexpensive prospect, and it’s something you want to get right. Take the time to find the perfect agent for you.

