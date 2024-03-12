The Best Places to Retire in Mexico

Mexico is home to many breathtakingly beautiful places that offer a high quality of life at an affordable price, so…

Mexico is home to many breathtakingly beautiful places that offer a high quality of life at an affordable price, so it’s no wonder that a growing number of Americans are heading south. An estimated 1.6 million U.S. citizens live in Mexico, and it consistently ranks as the top destination for U.S. travelers, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Below you’ll find the six best places to retire in Mexico in 2024. When compiling this list, we spoke to local experts and considered factors such as cost of living per month, ease of access, proximity to quality health care facilities, weather, community dynamics, safety, amenities and language accessibility. Locations are listed in alphabetical order.

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo are twin coastal cities on the Pacific coast of Mexico in the state of Guerrero. Zihuatanejo is a colorful fishing village with a laid-back, small-town feel. Popularized by the “The Shawshank Redemption,” Zihuatanejo is home to cobblestone streets, lively restaurants and a cozy atmosphere.

Neighboring Ixtapa is a government-planned resort town that features a variety of world-class golf courses, restaurants and high-rise hotels. The area has become a haven for domestic travelers and an ever-increasing number of expats, said Tim Leffel, author of expat guide, “A Better Life for Half the Price,” in Guanajuato, Mexico, in an email.

— Cost of living: Approximately $1,315 per month for a retired couple.

— Estimated population: 126,001 in Zihuatanejo and 28,999 in Ixtapa as of 2020.

— Access: The Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo International Airport is 15 minutes south of Zihuatanejo by car.

— Health care: A few private health care providers are available in the area, but facilities are smaller than in other areas. Locals say the care is good.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 67 degrees Fahrenheit to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. The dry season is partly cloudy from November to May, while the wet season brings clouds and rain from June to October.

— Community: A mix of expats and locals.

— Safety: The area is generally safe but petty opportunistic crime and scams are common.

— Amenities: Retirees have access to stores such as Sam’s Club, but there are fewer big box stores than in other areas.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken in expat communities.

Lake Chapala

Located 45 minutes south of Guadalajara is Lake Chapala, Mexico’s largest freshwater lake. Set in a valley of the Sierra Madre mountains at 5,000 feet above sea level, the lake measures 50 by 10 miles. Along its shores are two small, idyllic colonial towns, Chapala and Ajijic, that have attracted an estimated 20,000 long-term expats.

Both towns are charming, with walkable town squares, tasty restaurants, art, cultural events and shopping areas. Ajijic, however, has a more established expat community. The Lake Chapala Society, a local nonprofit organization, regularly organizes activities for residents.

— Cost of living: $1,900 per month for a retired couple.

— Estimated population: 55,196 in Chapala as of 2020.

— Access: The nearest international airport, Guadalajara Airport (GDL), is about 45 minutes away.

— Health care: You can find private facilities with U.S.-standard health care services in Ajijic and Chapala.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 42 degrees Fahrenheit to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The dry season is partly cloudy from November to May, while the wet season brings clouds and rain from June to October.

— Community: There’s a very large, established English-speaking expat community in the area.

— Safety: The area is generally safe but petty opportunistic crime and scams are common. A heavy police and military presence works to keep this area secure because it’s a popular and profitable expat hot spot.

— Amenities: You’ll find a wide variety of local stores in the Chapala area, including Walmart, but will need to travel to Guadalajara for some of the bigger stores like Costco.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken.

Los Cabos

Two popular retirement hot spots are located about 30 minutes apart on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula; the well-known Cabo San Lucas and lesser-known Los Cabos. Both offer a warm, coastal paradise where you can spend your time fishing, relaxing on pristine beaches, snorkeling, scuba diving, hiking, off-roading and enjoying the nightlife.

— Cost of living: Approximately $2,900 per month for a retired couple in Cabo San Lucas.

— Estimated population: 351,111 as of 2020.

— Access: Los Cabos has an international airport, San Jose del Cabo International Airport (SJD). You can also fly into the Cabo San Lucas International Airport (CSL).

— Health care: Private facilities with U.S.-standard health care services are available in Cabo San Lucas and Los Cabos.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 61 degrees Fahrenheit to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. August and September are the hottest months.

— Community: The area is home to a large expat community, locals and many tourists passing through.

— Safety: Both cities are generally safe but petty opportunistic crime and scams are common. A heavy police and military presence keeps this area secure.

— Amenities: Both cities have a variety of stores, including Walmart. Cabo San Lucas is a bit larger and has more, such as a Costco and Home Depot.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken.

Playa del Carmen

About an hour’s drive south of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, is Playa del Carmen, a bustling resort town on the Caribbean shoreline. Expats and tourists alike visit to enjoy the year-round warm weather, white sand beaches and turquoise water.

The heart of Playa, as the locals call it, is Quinta Avenue, a pedestrian strip of shops, hotels, restaurants and nightclubs that runs parallel to the beach. But if you venture out into the surrounding area, you’ll also find ancient Mayan pyramids, nesting sea turtles, lush jungles and a variety of beautiful freshwater cenotes.

“Not only is Playa del Carmen a beautiful beach destination, but it also offers many benefits for retirees such as a low cost of living, affordable health care, walkability, English-speaking locals, a large expat community and easy access to the United States,” said Alison Sicking, a Playa del Carmen-based travel blogger at Viva La Travelista, in an email.

Retirees may prefer the nearby towns of Tulum, Akumal and Cozumel for a more laid-back lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of Playa.

— Cost of living: Approximately $2,180 per month for a retired couple.

— Estimated population: 304,942 as of 2020.

— Access: The two closest international airports are in Cozumel and Cancun. Cancun is about an hour away by car and Cozumel requires you to take a 30-minute ferry ride.

— Health care: Many modern, reputable private medical and dental care facilities are in Playa del Carmen.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 65 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The dry season brings sunny, warm days from December to April, while the wet season brings clouds and rain from May to November.

— Community: Playa del Carmen is a hub for expats from all over the world. There are also many locals and a regular stream of tourists.

— Safety: The area is generally safe but petty opportunistic crime and scams are common. There has been violence between cartels. A heavy police and military presence keeps the area secure.

— Amenities: There’s no shortage of well-known retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Old Navy, H&M, and Home Depot. However, the nearest Costco is in Cancun.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken.

Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between Banderas Bay and the Sierra Madre mountains, Puerto Vallarta is a popular resort town on the Pacific coast of Jalisco, Mexico. Expats appreciate its mix of modern amenities and old-world charm. Living in Puerto Vallarta, retirees can enjoy its warm tropical weather and beautiful beaches.

Anglers will appreciate the Bay of Banderas, a known fishing area. “There’s plenty of sea life, but not just for fishing,” said Sebastian Garrido of Mexico City-based travel agency Vibe Adventures, in an email. Humpback whale watching is another draw for visitors to Puerto Vallarta’s Banderas Bay, Garrido noted.

— Cost of living: Approximately $2,049 per month for a retired couple.

— Estimated population: 479,471 as of 2020.

— Access: PV has Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR).

— Health care: Many modern, reputable medical and dental private care providers are in PV.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 82 degrees Fahrenheit to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. November through May is the dry season and June through October is the rainy season.

— Community: A mix of locals, expat retirees and expat digital nomads. PV is also known as the LGTBQ+ capital of Mexico.

— Safety: Some areas of town have very steep hills, which can be dangerous. Petty opportunistic crimes are common. A heavy police and military presence works to keep this area secure for tourists and locals.

— Amenities: Retirees have many amenities to enjoy, including movie theaters, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, RadioShack and U.S. retailers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken.

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende is a charming and colorful colonial-era city located in the central highlands of Guanajuato, Mexico, about 170 miles north of Mexico City.

Its historic district is a UNESCO World Heritage site and includes the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, a stunning neo-gothic church that serves as the town’s main focal point. Expats from around the world flock to this area to enjoy the mild weather, crisp air, baroque Spanish architecture, nearby hot springs, cultural festivals and thriving arts scene.

— Cost of living: Approximately $1,657 per month for a retired couple.

— Estimated population: 174,615 as of 2020.

— Access: Querétaro Intercontinental Airport (QRO) is about an hour and 15 minutes away, Aeropuerto Internacional de Guanajuato (BJX) in Leon is about an hour and a half away and Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez (MEX) in Mexico City is about four hours away by car. Retirees will find that flights in and out of Mexico City are often the cheapest.

— Health care: Local doctors and dentists offer high-quality, low-cost care. Hospitals and specialists are about 45 minutes away by car in Queretaro.

— Weather: Average temperatures range from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. It tends to be overcast throughout the wet season from May to October and partly cloudy the rest of the year.

— Community: A mix of a large expat community and locals.

— Safety: Petty opportunistic crimes are common. The area is generally safe, but caution should be exercised in certain low-traffic areas at night.

— Amenities: Retirees can find grocery stores, craft markets, farmers markets and other stores in town. American stores like Costco and Walmart are about 45 minutes away by car in Queretaro.

— Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken in the expat communities.

