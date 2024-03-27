Live Radio
Super League Enterprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2024, 5:51 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.47.

The company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.3 million, or $13.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

