How Much Does an Alaska Cruise Cost in 2024?

If you’re planning a cruise to Alaska this year, you may be enticed by low prices (in the hundreds) for a weeklong cruise. However, it’s important to know that those fares are just the beginning of the cost for the entire trip.

Typically, the lowest advertised prices with mainstream cruise lines don’t include taxes and port fees, specialty dining costs, alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks, shore excursions, Wi-Fi access, gratuities and other expenses. On top of that, bargain fares usually refer to inside cabins with no windows. In a picturesque, bucket list destination like Alaska, you will realistically want a room with a private balcony so you can take in the spectacular scenery from the comfort of your room.

When to cruise to Alaska depends on what you’re interested in seeing and doing during your vacation, but summer is typically the best time to visit The Great Land. Between mid-May and mid-July, you can experience 24 hours of daylight. This period is also an optimal time for wildlife viewing; you can see bears feasting on salmon, humpback whales and orcas, furry baby moose and thousands of nesting bald eagles. Cruise lines often reserve their lowest prices for sailings early or late in the Alaska cruising season, but it’s still possible to find deals in the middle of the summer.

With all of this in mind, we’ve listed both the lowest interior cabin fares and the average total costs for a balcony stateroom across eight popular cruise lines for weeklong itineraries in June 2024. (Note: All fares quoted are per person, double occupancy, unless otherwise noted. Prices were accurate at the time of writing.)

Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s 2024 Alaska season extends from April to September; in 2024, there are more than 60 cruise-only voyages and cruisetours (combined land and sea packages). With the exception of one 28-day journey, itineraries range from seven to 18 days.

Average starting price (per person)

This June, Holland America‘s lowest-priced itinerary is the 7-Day Glacier Discovery Southbound voyage departing from Whittier, Alaska, on June 23, 2024, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The voyage features scenic cruising in Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve and the Inside Passage. You’ll also stop in the Alaska towns of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, before disembarking in Vancouver, British Columbia. The starting price is $409 per person for an inside cabin, and veranda staterooms start at $2,114 per person (cruise-only fare).

Starting price (per person)

For this sailing, there is a $291 charge per person for taxes, fees and port expenses. Specialty dining, alcoholic drinks (and many nonalcoholic beverages, such as bottled water and specialty coffees), excursions, Wi-Fi access, gratuities and some other amenities cost extra.

Instead of paying for these extras individually, you can book Holland America’s “Have It All” package. It covers one dinner at a specialty restaurant; one shore excursion (up to $100 per guest); a signature beverage package (for drinks up to $11 each) and a Wi-Fi package. For a limited time, you can also receive a $200 onboard credit per stateroom. A veranda stateroom plus the package starts at $2,569 per person.

If you purchase the “Have It All” package with the veranda stateroom, select the location of your cabin yourself (an additional $90), add in the port taxes and fees ($291) and include crew gratuities at $17 per guest, per day for non-suite staterooms ($119), the total cost is about $3,000 per person. You’ll still need to budget for drinks that cost more than $11 each; bottles of wine with dinner; additional evenings of specialty dining; other shore excursions and miscellaneous expenses.

Total cost: From $3,069 per person

Princess Cruises

Princess is offering 14 unique itineraries and 68 cruisetours during the 2024 Alaska season, which runs from May to September. Itineraries range from a seven-day cruise to a 17-day escorted cruisetour.

Starting price (per person)

Princess’s lowest-priced cruise in June is the 7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Northbound) from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Anchorage (Whittier), Alaska, on Grand Princess. Embarking on June 5, 2024, the sailing includes scenic cruising in College Fjord and Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, a day at sea and stops in the coastal towns of Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway in Alaska. Interior cabins start at $448 per person, while staterooms with a balcony start at $1,698 per person. If you select your own balcony stateroom (instead of letting the cruise line place you), the cost is $1,791 per person.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

Taxes, fees and port expenses for this cruise will run you $284 per person. At the $1,791 rate, you will be in the Princess Standard fare class, which includes the ships’ complimentary dining venues, entertainment and the MedallionClass experience.

You can upgrade to Princess Plus (starting at $2,211 for a balcony room) to add Wi-Fi access (one device per guest); gratuities; a beverage package (covering drinks up to $15 each); two fitness classes per cruise; two premium desserts per day; two casual dining meals and more. For additional amenities, such as Wi-Fi access for up to four devices per guest; a higher-level beverage package (for drinks up to $20 each); two specialty dining meals per guest; unlimited exercise classes and more, opt for the Princess Premier package. Balcony rooms under this category start at $2,351 per guest.

If you purchase the Princess Premier package with the balcony room, the total cost with port taxes and fees is a little more than $2,600 per person — and the pricing is nearly all-inclusive. This package may also include free cruise fare for third and fourth guests traveling in the same stateroom. You will still need to budget for shore excursions; note that over-the-top experiences like flightseeing, helicopter and dog sledding tours, and scenic rides on the historic White Pass and Yukon Route Railway can get pricey.

Total cost: From $2,635 per person

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line offers one of the longest Alaska cruising seasons. In 2024, there are 44 scheduled cruise and cruisetour itineraries between April and October, ranging from seven to 18 days.

Starting price (per person)

The June 3, 2024, sailing on Norwegian Jewel is Norwegian Cruise Line‘s least expensive Alaska cruise that month, starting at $449 per person for an inside cabin. In comparison, a balcony cabin starts at $1,879 per person. The itinerary — Alaska: Hubbard Glacier & Skagway — embarks from Seward, Alaska, and includes scenic sea days cruising Hubbard Glacier and the Inside Passage, plus stops in the ports of Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan (Ward Cove) in Alaska, before disembarking in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The line’s ongoing “Free At Sea” deal is included in the price and features an unlimited open bar, free specialty dining (up to $180 for the first two guests in the stateroom), a discount of $50 per excursion and complimentary Wi-Fi access (a savings of up to $200).

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

Open bar and specialty dining gratuities in the package are approximately $175 per person. Taxes, fees and port expenses are about $302 per person. You’ll also need to include the additional $20 per person, per day service charge ($140 for the seven-day voyage).

If you book the balcony stateroom at $1,879 per person, which includes the “Free At Sea” package, and add in the taxes and port fees, dining and beverage gratuities and the daily service charge for the crew, the total cost for the cruise is around $2,500 per person. Remaining costs for shore excursions, specialty dining over $180, additional Wi-Fi usage, gratuities and other miscellaneous costs are not included in the “Free At Sea” package.

Total cost: From $2,496 per person

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International’s 2024 Alaska cruise season extends from April to September; there are 50 scheduled cruise-only and land-and-sea tours. Combined pre- and post-cruise tours last up to 13 nights, and cruise-only itineraries last between six to eight nights.

Starting price (per person)

For the lowest fare in June, sail from Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia, on a seven-night cruise aboard Radiance of the Seas on June 7, 2024. The inside cabin fare starts at $438 per person. A balcony stateroom starts at $2,877 per person (to select your own room). This voyage cruises around Alaska’s Hubbard Glacier, sails the Inside Passage in Canada and stops in Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan in Alaska.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

The guaranteed balcony price at $2,877 is for a smaller stateroom; you can select a larger cabin for a higher cost. Taxes, fees and port expenses for the cruise are $389 per person.

The total cost for the balcony stateroom, port taxes and fees, and gratuities ($18 per person, per day) for this Royal Caribbean cruise is about $3,400 per person. This price does not include extras like specialty dining, shore excursions, beverage packages or Wi-Fi access, so you will need to budget extra to cover those expenses.

Total cost: From $3,392 per person

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line has 19 five- to nine-night itineraries for the 2024 Alaska season, which runs from May to September.

Starting price (per person)

The lowest price for a seven-night Alaska cruise in June with Disney Cruise Line is the June 3, 2024, voyage on Disney Wonder. The price for an inside cabin starts at approximately $3,472 for two guests, which includes taxes, fees and port expenses. In contrast, the fare for a guaranteed veranda stateroom starts at about $6,482 for two guests (including the additional fees); at this rate, Disney will select your specific cabin.

This round-trip sailing embarks from Vancouver, British Columbia. You’ll begin your journey with a day at sea, then glacier viewing at Stikine Icecap in Alaska. Guests will stop in Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska before another sea day and disembarkation in Vancouver.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

Guests staying in regular stateroom accommodations will have gratuities of about $15 per person, per night. Once you add that in, you’re looking at a cost of close to $6,600 per room (based on double occupancy) — or around $3,300 per person, if you split it. This price covers the cruise fare, taxes and port fees, the complimentary dining venues, onboard entertainment and gratuities for the crew.

You will need to budget extra for port adventures, beverages, and meals at adults-only venues like the Cadillac Lounge and Italian-themed Palo. The line offers Wi-Fi packages for an additional fee, which you can select once on board. You will also need to pay extra for alcoholic beverages, and there is an 18% gratuity added to bar and beverage services.

Total cost: From $6,587 per room (double occupancy)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s 2024 Alaska season runs from April through September, and there are 16 itineraries that range from seven to 14 days.

Starting price (per person)

The lowest Alaska fare in June is $814 per person for the June 4, 2024, voyage aboard Carnival Spirit. The seven-day round-trip itinerary departing from Seattle, Washington, includes one day at sea, cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord and stops in the Alaska port towns of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, plus Victoria, British Columbia. A guaranteed balcony room without an obstructed view starts at $1,579 per person.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

Taxes, fees and port expenses for this cruise are about $313 per person. If you’d like Wi-Fi access, you can purchase the Social Wi-Fi Plan starting at approximately $15 per person, per day. The higher level Value Wi-Fi Plan costs about $20 per person, per day, while the Premium Wi-Fi Plan comes in at around $21 per person, per day.

A nonalcoholic beverage package, Bottomless Bubbles, starts at around $10 per adult and around $7 per child each day. For nonalcoholic beverages and select alcoholic drinks (up to $20 each), purchase the Cheers package. It starts at about $60 per person, per day, but you can save 10% if you purchase the package before you sail. With Cheers, you’ll also receive a discount on bottles of wine (plus other perks). Gratuities cost $16 per person, per day, in a regular stateroom. Restaurants like the Mexican-inspired BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint are complimentary.

When you add up the price of the balcony stateroom, port taxes and fees, the Value package for Wi-Fi access, the Cheers beverage package and gratuities, you’re looking at around $2,600 per person for this Carnival Cruise Line itinerary. In addition to those expenses, you’ll have to budget extra funds for shore excursions, specialty dining and some other amenities.

Total cost: From $2,564 per person

Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises is offering 35 Alaska voyages between May and September 2024. The shortest itinerary is seven days and the longest itinerary is 16 days.

Starting price (per person)

The lowest-priced Alaska cruise with Silversea in June is the June 27, 2024, seven-day sailing aboard Silver Muse from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Seward, Alaska. The intimate 596-guest ship will visit Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Skagway and Valdez in Alaska — and complete two days of scenic cruising — before disembarking in Seward.

The all-inclusive port-to-port fare starts at $4,350 per person for a Classic Veranda Suite (the most affordable suite category with a balcony). For a room with a window instead of a balcony, book a Vista Suite starting at $3,350 per person.

Silversea’s all-inclusive fares include luxurious suite accommodations, Champagne upon arrival, butler service and other perks. The pricing covers port taxes and fees; complimentary gourmet dining; all beverages, including Champagne, wine, beer and premium spirits; and gratuities. You’ll also receive personalized, attentive service with a nearly one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio, and at least one included shore excursion in every port. Complimentary excursions in Skagway include a ride on the White Pass Scenic Railway, a visit to a sled dog and musher’s camp and the Chilkoot Trail Hike & Float Adventure. Many of the included excursions with Silversea are quite costly on other lines.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

There are no additional fees with the all-inclusive fare. However, you might incur additional personal expenses if you choose to order a fancy bottle of wine with dinner or book an extreme shore excursion adventure, like flightseeing over the glaciers.

Total cost: $4,550 per person (all-inclusive)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas’ 22 Alaska cruises in 2024 sail between May and September and last seven to 14 nights.

Starting price (per person)

The seven-night voyage on June 5, 2024, is the line’s lowest-priced June sailing in Alaska, starting at $6,599 per person. Guests on Seven Seas Explorer will sail from Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Sitka, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska, plus two days of scenic cruising at the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier.

The 2-for-1 all-inclusive fares include a luxury veranda suite with a welcome bottle of Champagne and a fresh fruit arrangement. You’ll also have an in-suite minibar, free valet laundry service and other upscale amenities. In addition, the fare includes a selection of free unlimited shore excursions; free unlimited beverages with fine wines and spirits; prepaid gratuities; complimentary specialty restaurants; unlimited Wi-Fi access and more.

Additional fees (taxes, gratuities, etc.)

There are no additional expenses on this Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyage — unless you choose a shore excursion that comes with an added cost or purchase a special bottle of wine at dinner.

Total cost: $6,599 per person (all-inclusive)

Bottom line

The low base fares for Alaska cruises on larger cruise lines may grab your attention, but as you click through to see what’s included and make your booking, you’ll find additional costs on nearly every page.

Before making a reservation, be sure to read the fine print and find out exactly what’s included (and not included) in your cruise fare. You may find that booking an all-inclusive rate with a luxury line offers a better value — an option that you may never have considered unless you compared the total price of each cruise.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship, including the newest megaships, traditional masted sailing ships, river ships in Europe and a small luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica. She has cruised to Alaska and visited The Great Land in the summer, fall and winter, and journeyed to remote areas by bush plane above the Arctic Circle. She used her knowledge of Alaska cruises and extensive research to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

