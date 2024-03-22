EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 22, 2024, 6:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

