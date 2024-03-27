Chemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $238 million, or $1.60 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.03 billion.

Chemours shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.88, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.

