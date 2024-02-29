Why a Wet Bar Might Be the Right Addition to Your Entertaining Space

Whether it’s a throwback to the “Mad Men” era or a modern way to display a homeowner’s favorite crystal serving…

Whether it’s a throwback to the “Mad Men” era or a modern way to display a homeowner’s favorite crystal serving sets, having a wet bar in your house allows you to add style, storage and fun to your entertaining spaces.

At its core, a wet bar is a serving area in the family room or home theater that typically has a cabinet and plumbing for a sink. Additionally, there likely are shelves above for drink-specific glassware and decor that tells visitors something unique about their hosts. In other words, a wet bar brings cocktail hour to the next level.

Why Add a Wet Bar?

What makes a wet bar ideal for people who frequently entertain is that you have all of the supplies you need to make drinks for your guests in one spot. It can include both alcohol as well as the makings for the perfect mocktail. It should have your drink equipment, like a bottle opener or a cocktail shaker. And its sink can take care of multiple tasks, whether it is providing water, cooling Champagne bottles or helping with after-party cleanup.

Wet bars were big in previous decades, giving a sunken living room a swanky feel. Today, many homeowners are installing wet bars to bring more functionality to open spaces. For example, a wet bar provides another gathering spot during parties, but it also allows the hosts to stay near their guests rather than bustling between rooms to bring out refreshments.

“Wet bars are often great investments from a resale standpoint. Wet bars appeal to the luxury real estate space,” says Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant in Fort Collins, Colorado. “While they aren’t exactly cheap to create, especially as plumbing is involved, they are usually a lot cheaper than many of the other home improvement projects homeowners might tackle.”

If you’re thinking about adding one of these budget-friendly areas to your home, here are some suggestions from interior designers and real estate experts on how to bring your wet bar to the next level.

DIY or Hire a Professional?

Some homeowners may be agile enough to DIY a wet bar, but they also may enjoy letting someone else do the heavy lifting on this one, says Rafael “Rafi” Friedman, president of Jacksonville-based pool installation company Coastal Luxury Outdoors.

“Even if all you’re adding is a simple sink, you’ll likely need to run more pipes for water supply and drainage, and that means bringing in a licensed plumber,” Friedman says. “This is to say nothing of installing fixtures like counters and cabinets. The key to a good wet bar is simply providing the space and the atmosphere.”

Mark Nichols, a strategic interior designer and architecture advisor at Real Estate Bees in Los Angeles, agrees.

“While a wet bar could be a DIY project, I would only recommend this if the motivated homeowner has electrical or plumbing experience since both of these trades will likely be needed — plumbing for the sink and electrical for outlets and switches,” Nichols says.

“There will likely be lights dedicated to the wet bar as well as outlets for things like mini fridges or ice makers,” Nichols adds. “That said, these items could be subcontracted out and the homeowner could try their hand at framing and then finishing the wet bar with their choice of stone and tile or whatever other interior finish that they think works best for the space.”

But Debbe Daley of Debbe Daley Designs in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, thinks the right homeowner can get the job done.

“If you are handy, adding a wet bar can be fun and simple,” Daley says. “Look for a space that has an existing water source. The back wall of a bathroom or kitchen or a wall that you know already has pipes running through. This makes the plumbing part easy to tap into.”

Add Fantastic Finishes

This is the kind of home addition or renovation that needs some character, Daley says. Add wallpaper, upgrade your cabinet pulls and install under-glass shelf lighting to let those bottles and glasses shine.

“Try finding an interesting piece of furniture, buffet or dresser that can be used as the base for the wet bar and suits your design aesthetic,” Daley says. “Cost-saving elements such as a remnant piece of stone — granite, for instance — can be found at the stone yard for the bar top. Add a fun wet bar sink, hammered copper or polished nickel, something with detail.”

Nichols says a wet bar should have a countertop and a stone or tile backsplash. This allows for the introduction of beautiful stone slabs to accent an area, or an almost limitless selection of tile to create a pattern or color with visual delight.

Take It Up a Notch

Ever heard of a surprise wet bar? Stephanie Walker, a real estate agent with Compass Real Estate in Barrington, Illinois, has.

“That’s one that is tucked in under a counter space that lifts, transforming a standard bar or bookshelf into a very cool and usable entertaining space that surprises and delights,” Walker says.

If you want to be a little bit extra, consider installing a motorized shelf that can be raised or lowered on demand. Monique Breaux of Posh Exclusive Interiors in Lafayette, Louisiana, designed a wet bar like this at the Four Seasons New Orleans Private Residences to make the design truly customized.

“Because you will already have power due to the motor for the lift, you can add LED lighting to accent the crystal and liquor at every opportunity,” Breaux says. “Also, make sure your cabinet is deep and add plenty of shelf space, up to 8 inches or more, to drop the liquor on.”

Kristin Hintlian, co-owner of Bonsai Builders in Spencer, Massachusetts, recommends adding special features that homeowners and guests will appreciate. This includes a mini fridge, wine cooler and custom lighting.

“Decoration should mirror the home’s overall style but can also introduce unique elements like vintage barware or thematic decor to make the space inviting and personal,” Hintlian says. “A well-planned wet bar not only adds value to your property but also enhances your lifestyle by creating a perfect spot for socializing and relaxation.”

Friedman says he recommends homeowners bring in extra features such as beer taps and ice makers, especially if they already use these in their kitchens or dining rooms.

Now, you can go to town on accessories, Daley says. Find those funny cocktail napkins, add bar tools, bring in bamboo straws and pick up serving trays that go with your color scheme and theme. Don’t forget the limes, lemons, cocktail olives and salt.

“Accessorizing the wet bar should be fun,” Daley says.

